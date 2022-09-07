Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Related
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples
Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
srqmagazine.com
Clive Daniel Home Opens Sarasota Showroom
Clive Daniel Home has opened the doors of its new Sarasota showroom. Located at 3055 Fruitville Commons Blvd. within Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons development, the 70,000 square-foot store offers a mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs, as well as Clive Daniel Home’s award-winning interior design services. The public is invited to tour the showroom, peruse the offerings, and meet the team of interior designers. The new showroom marks Clive Daniel Home’s third location. Its first showroom opened in Naples in 2011, and its second opened in Boca Raton in 2016. Like these existing stores, the Sarasota location will offer an exclusive selection of furniture, lighting, rugs, window treatments, and more—all within an inspiring and one-of-a-kind environment. The showroom’s leadership team includes Rick Clary, who was the general manager of Robb & Stucky Interiors for more than 30 years, as general manager, as well as Shannon Moulton-Gower as sales manager, Timothy Schwering as director of design and construction, Rael Lubner as operations manager, and Rhonda Lamb as director of business development. The team also includes more than 15 professional interior designers and its own hospitality division. For more information, visit the Clive Daniel Home website at www.clivedaniel.com.
One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars
On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing
Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
Florida Weekly
ON THE MOVE
Southwest Florida Music Education Center has added four Naples community leaders to its board to help guide development of the music and educational program in Naples for neurodivergent young adults. Rose-Marie Van Otterloo, originally from Belgium, emigrated to the United States at 22 and worked for Merrill Lynch for several years. In addition to board positions in Massachusetts, where she raised her family, she has served on the board of Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Artis-Naples and is an honorary board member at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She received an honorary doctoral degree from Endicott College and was knighted by the King of the Netherlands after she and her husband donated their collection of 17th Century Dutch and Flemish Art to the MFA. Barbara Lounsbury relocated from California to New York City to pursue a professional career as a violist. She was principal violist Radio City Music Hall for 30 years, working with many artists including Tony Bennett, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liberace, Johnny Mathis and George Benson as well as playing for a number of Broadway shows, operas and orchestras. In Naples, she has performed with the Naples Players, Theatre Zone, Camerata of Naples and Naples Community Orchestra, where she was also president for four years. Jerry Starkey has been a resident of Florida since 1988. He is a board member of Healthcare Network and the Florida Justice Reform Institute, a Lifetime Trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation, and a mentor to students in the FGCU School of Entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, board member and CEO of several private and public companies and holds a law degree from Texas Tech. Joanne Wyss enjoyed a successful career in book publishing and communications consulting in New York, London and Zurich. She was a founder of Greater Naples Leadership, serving as GNL’s first woman president. She founded Books for Collier Kids, a nonprofit that gives books to disadvantaged young children, and has served on other nonprofit boards including the Collier Community Foundation and the David Lawrence Center. Ms. Wyss plays classical and jazz piano and is a member of the Crescendos Piano Performance Group.
Texas-based airline promising more Fall jobs and flights for SWFL Airport
On Thursday, armed with a Southwest Florida jobs promise, a small Texas-based airline said Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be their newest hub.
Avelo Airlines offers more flights from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced today it will offer flights from Southwest Florida International Airport in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
Florida Weekly
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest wins awards, plans kickoff Sept. 16-18
Island Hopper Songwriter Fest recently won three first place SUNsational Awards at the recent Florida Festivals & Events Association convention in Orlando. The awards recognize members’ innovation, individuality and creative collaborations. Now in its eighth year, Island Hopper won first place for mobile app; virtual event (Songs from the Sand); and installations (bus wrap). The event also received third place for its volunteer program.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
WINKNEWS.com
The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II
A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season
Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
WINKNEWS.com
British pub in Bonita Springs honoring and grieving Queen Elizabeth II
People will do what they need to when someone they know, love, or appreciates passes away. And that’s exactly what the owner of a pub in Bonita Springs is doing after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Ann Nabbs is one of those who will take time to grieve...
The Best Beaches to Visit on Anna Maria Island
Just south of Tampa, you can find a slice of paradise that will make you...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders
A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
Comments / 0