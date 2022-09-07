Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Batgirl: Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Defends Controversial Cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Weidenfels is defending the company's controversial decision to shelve its Batgirl movie, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. The decision, which was first made public last month, shocked the entertainment industry when it was announced, especially since the film had already wrapped production and was in the middle of post-production. While speaking at a Bank of America conference on Thursday, Weidenfels argued that the decision was "blown out of proportion" by media coverage, and argued that the decision is not "unusual" as the company is shifting its content strategy.
IGN
Marvel Showcases New Sneak Peek at Skydance Media Title Involving Captain America and Black Panther
Following various rumors and leaks, Marvel has finally confirmed the Amy Hennig and Skydance Media project to involve both Captain America and Black Panther. At the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the studio gave fans a small sneak peek at the upcoming title, which will involve two of the comic book publisher's most popular heroes.
IGN
Everything Announced at Disney X Marvel Showcase
The Disney X Marvel showcase event has launched and the players are more energized than ever in recent memory. Assumptions were at an unsurpassed high prior to coming into this occasion as this was a first for these two would hold a game showcase event. The first World Premiere announcement that players received was for Tron: Identity. News about a new Tron game coming has all players excited, unfortunately we know no more than the name for the title.
IGN
Avatar Reckoning Developer Update
As if the world of Pandora wasn't massive enough, Avatar Reckoning is a Massively Multiplayer RPG set in the Avatar universe. Check out this update from the developer to get a feel for the creatures you'll fight and the weapons you'll wield.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
IGN
Black Adam Trailer Secrets Revealed: The JSA Predates the Justice League and More
Ahead of the release of the new Black Adam trailer featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ancient DC Comics anti-hero butting heads with the Justice Society, IGN and a small group of press were invited to screen the trailer and participate in a Q&A with some of the cast on the Warner Bros. studio lot. The cast lineup featured Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna), and Mo Amer (Kamir). We heard their reaction to the explosive second trailer and learned some trivia about their characters and the history of the Justice Society ahead of the film’s October 21 release date.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
IGN
Xbox Announces Cheaper Elite 2 Core Controller
Microsoft is introducing a new version of its popular Xbox Elite Series 2 controller today. And outside of it being a new color variant, it also comes with a cheaper retail price but does not include a lot of stuff found in the standard Elite 2 controller. Preorders are now live at Amazon.
Gamespot
After Shelving The Nearly Finished Movie, WB CFO Says Batgirl Situation Was Blown Out Of Proportion
A month after Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly shelved Batgirl in August, which was deep into post-production and nearing release, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels says the resulting media coverage was "blown out of proportion." According to Deadline, Wiedenfels made a number of remarks regarding the decision at the Bank of America Media, Communications, and Entertainment Conference.
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
Popculture
'King Kong' Show in the Works at Disney+
Disney+ is reportedly developing a King Kong show, which will confuse anyone paying attention to the giant gorilla's latest escapades. The project is in the very early stages at Disney Branded Television, reports Deadline. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster is the studio behind the project. The King Kong series...
IGN
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 8 Wacky MCU Legal Cases That Need to Be Addressed
Note: This article contains some spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Recent episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have established what looks to be the ongoing formula for this new MCU series. Even as Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and keen mind to iron out some of the most difficult legal problems in the MCU. When you have rogue magicians opening up portals to other dimensions, there's only one lawyer qualified to take the case.
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Trailer Includes Some Exciting, if Expected Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to re-introduce a familiar face. A new sneak peek at the rest of the series shows none other than Daredevil himself giving She-Hulk some advice… and it looks as though she really needs it. “I think you’re in a unique position to do...
IGN
Disney Illusion Island Reveal Trailer
Grab some friends and team up with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy in Disney Illusion Island, a multiplayer platformer featuring the most iconic Disney mascot characters. Available for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.
IGN
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Ubisoft Forward showcase is returning for another exciting event that promises to give fans a glimpse at not only Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, but also a "peek at the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree
Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle. Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of...
IGN
Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario
D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. But that doesn’t mean the bills don’t work — they do. Here’s a look at what is next for the paper cash featuring the late queen:
IGN
Marvel Snap Release Date Trailer
The Marvel Universe in card game form! Check out this trailer explaining how Marvel Snap works. Pre-register now on www.marvelsnap.com.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ in Which Superman’s Dog Woofs Up The Usual Animated Superhero Adventure
Talking-animal movies and superhero movies are a dime a dozen, but DC League of Super-Pets (now available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video) poses a scintillating question: What if a talking-animal movie is ALSO a superhero movie, and ALSO has a pointlessly awkward title? I mean, all we need to do is make “DC” possessive and get rid of the “league of” and eliminate the hyphen, and you’ve got less of a mouthful there. An even bigger mouthful is the voice cast, which isn’t star-studded – more like it’s shoving a size 8 into a...
