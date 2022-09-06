ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
Castle Rock, CO
washparkprofile.com

Welton Street Café receives historic preservation grant

Denver’s Welton Street Café is one of two Colorado recipients of a Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program, which is a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit that was founded about 70 years ago to save historic...
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County considers developing open space

Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Cheese Importers headed for Hall of Fame

Linda “Pinky” White remembers hauling wheels of Wisconsin cheese in and out of her home in Longmont in the early days of Cheese Importers, a shoe string wholesale operation she started with her husband Lyman. The couple had tried other businesses, mostly revolving around natural food co-ops. A...
LONGMONT, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village

It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
9NEWS

Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years

DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃

FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
ERIE, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado

One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

US 36 bikeway underpass construction underway

Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.Two lanes will stay open during the construction.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Explosion in Aurora damages residential building, hospitalizes three

An explosion caused structural damage to a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning and prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital. ...
AURORA, CO

