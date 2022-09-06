Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auororans sound off about city’s poor driversDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Final steel column added to new Castle Rock libraryMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OK
The land that will be developed as a part of the My Mainstreet Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The Mainstreet purchase and sale agreements for six land parcels were approved to help create a walkable and vibrant downtown area.
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washparkprofile.com
Welton Street Café receives historic preservation grant
Denver’s Welton Street Café is one of two Colorado recipients of a Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program, which is a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit that was founded about 70 years ago to save historic...
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project
Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
Douglas County considers developing open space
Douglas County leaders are thinking about developing a huge area of open space. The development would be called the Dawson Ridge development.Dawson Ridge is located south of downtown Castle Rock and directly west of I-25 and Crystal Valley Parkway. That's south of the Plumcreek exit and north of Larkspur.The nearby area is really popular for hikers, Dawson Butte is a well-visited area. Developers Westside Investment Partners want to build more than 5,800 new buildings that would include homes, businesses and restaurants.
Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard
Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
washparkprofile.com
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
broomfieldleader.com
Cheese Importers headed for Hall of Fame
Linda “Pinky” White remembers hauling wheels of Wisconsin cheese in and out of her home in Longmont in the early days of Cheese Importers, a shoe string wholesale operation she started with her husband Lyman. The couple had tried other businesses, mostly revolving around natural food co-ops. A...
When could we see our first snow in Colorado Springs?
With a taste of fall weather this weekend across southern Colorado, you might be thinking about the first snow of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villagerpublishing.com
Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village
It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
macaronikid.com
🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃
FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
US 36 bikeway underpass construction underway
Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.Two lanes will stay open during the construction.
Explosion in Aurora damages residential building, hospitalizes three
An explosion caused structural damage to a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning and prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m. The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital. ...
Multi-family structure explosion triggers evacuations in Aurora; 3 hospitalized
Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora injuring three people and leaving roughly 400 residents without shelter.
Comments / 0