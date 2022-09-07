Read full article on original website
Got GAS? Check out all the gear that we’re using at IBC 2022!
We love gear! And more importantly, we love what can be created using that gear. DIYP is currently covering the IBC Show 2022 in Amsterdam. We will be interviewing a lot of brands, showcasing our sponsors and introducing a lot of new gear. But in order to do that, we need our own equipment!
Fuji announces the X-H2, a 40MP, 8K APS-C camera and two new lenses
Today Fujifilm announced the X-H2. A 40MP, 8K APS-C camera, the camera brings some serious specs and not just in terms of crop sensors. For stills and video shooters this camera really pushes the boundaries. This is the world’s first 40MP APSC-C sensor. Fujifilm also announced the latest, redesigned...
Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
