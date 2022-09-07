ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: The end of the Scott Frost era is a case of when, not if

LINCOLN — A Full Moon hung above Memorial Stadium Saturday night, the same Full Moon that presided over a day of chaos in college football. First came Marshall-Notre Dame. Then Appalachian State-Texas A&M. And Washington State-Wisconsin. Finally, we had Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42. And now we have real...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Georgia Southern

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Georgia Southern game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. For the first time this season, Nebraska treated its...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42

RUN GAME (B+) Anthony Grant is a baller. For the third straight week, Anthony eclipsed triple digits in the run game to become the first Husker to since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. He wasn’t the only one involved in Nebraska’s 257-yard rushing outage. Ajay Allen continued to serve as the No. 2 back behind Grant and added 76 yards on eight carries with a touchdown run. Quarterback Casey Thompson also kept two touchdown runs for himself.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Storyline tracking: How 4 storylines played out in Georgia Southern-Nebraska

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Georgia Southern and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The concern surrounding Nebraska's defense was palpable this week. Shaky outings against Northwestern and North Dakota can have that effect. Interestingly, Erik Chinander's unit was the group that was supposed to give Nebraska the least headaches this fall after a stout 2021 campaign.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: The world of Nebraska football is angry

1. Iowa's offense vs. Nebraska's defense. Who wins? Both groups have until Nov. 25 to find a clue for that Battle Royale. On the flip side, Nebraska offense vs. Iowa defense. Something's gotta give. 2. The boo birds came out again Saturday night. Twice. Not something you hear often in...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Despite loss, Nebraska running backs have strong performance

LINCOLN — Nebraska running backs enjoyed yet another strong day within a dismal overall game for the Huskers. Anthony Grant ran 27 times for 138 yards. Backup true freshman Ajay Allen added a career-best 76 on eight carries. Each scored a touchdown. For Grant — a junior college offseason...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska-Georgia Southern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern averaged 8.9 yards per play through the first half of Saturday’s game. That number would’ve ranked third nationally entering Saturday’s game, behind only USC and Georgia.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen was hanging out on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern. The top prospect on Nebraska men's basketball recruiting board visited Lincoln for the third time as a recruit this weekend, but he estimated that he’s attended around 25 Husker football games in his life.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Last-minute touchdown leads Georgia Southern to 45-42 upset win over Nebraska

For the second straight week, a heavy underdog rolled into Memorial Stadium ready to give Nebraska everything it could handle. For the second straight week, Nebraska trailed for stretches before taking a late lead. But, this time the result was different. Even a go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left couldn’t...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pregame: With the rain staying away, here's what to watch in Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

LINCOLN — The rain appears ready to stay away. Nebraska will play a relatively dry game against Georgia Southern Saturday evening, as rain showers that had persisted for 12 hours finally burned off by late afternoon. A setting sun even peeked over the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium as the Huskers and Eagles warmed up on the turf. We may end up getting a starry night.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups

When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Georgia Southern

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Georgia Southern and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Georgia Southern rush defense. The Huskers should, over four quarters,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern in Lincoln. Nebraska coach Scott Frost has to challenge his offensive line and running backs to carry this game on their backs, especially in the second half. Leave no doubt. Football is a...
STATESBORO, GA

