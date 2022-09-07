Read full article on original website
North Dakota amends suspension of poultry and bird events
The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met yesterday and amended the statewide suspension of poultry/bird events. Effective immediately, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps are prohibited in the affected county and adjoining counties. Currently,...
Extreme fire danger today in north central, central South Dakota
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11am-8pm today (Sept. 8, 2022) for 14 counties in central and north central South Dakota. Those counties are Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; and Walworth. A combination of gusty winds, low...
Sioux Falls gifts additional land to South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs
The City of Sioux Falls recently bestowed an additional 14 acres of land to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. This land is adjacent to the original 60 acres the city gifted to the Department for the construction of a state veterans cemetery. The cemetery was dedicated on Memorial...
Lennox FFA Chapter wins 2022 State Fair Farm Safety Quiz Bowl; Gettysburg, Kimball among FFA Chapters among finalists
South Dakota Farmers Union announced Lennox FFA Chapter as the Farm Safety Quiz Bowl champions following the contest held September 3 during the South Dakota State Fair. “Farm and ranch work can be dangerous if safety is not top of mind. This is the reason Farmers Union hosts this contest each year. To keep safety top of mind,” explained Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union.
Bev Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award at South Dakota State Fair
Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
Hughes County State’s Attorney to oversee investigation into Gov. Noem
The state Government Accountability Board has voted to refer a complaint (Complaint No. 2021-04) involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the Office of the Attorney General. The investigation and any decision regarding charges will be overseen by Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie. A news release from the AG’s...
Walworth, Brule, Jackson among SD counties with sobriety checkpoints scheduled in September
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Walworth, Brule, Jackson, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington and Roberts. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to...
Lower Brule man gets 3+ years for Assaulting a Federal Law Enforcement Officer
A Lower Brule man convicted at trial of Assaulting a Federal Law Enforcement Officer has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Jade LaRoche, age 42, was sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Lainey Wilson– who performed Sunday night at the SD State Fair– leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories. Wilson earned critical success with her song “Things a Man Oughta Know,” leading her to nominations in album of the year, female vocalist and song of the year. Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year. Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.
