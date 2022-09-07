ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

drgnews.com

North Dakota amends suspension of poultry and bird events

The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health met yesterday and amended the statewide suspension of poultry/bird events. Effective immediately, following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), comingling events such as poultry and bird shows, sales and swaps are prohibited in the affected county and adjoining counties. Currently,...
CASS COUNTY, ND
drgnews.com

Extreme fire danger today in north central, central South Dakota

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11am-8pm today (Sept. 8, 2022) for 14 counties in central and north central South Dakota. Those counties are Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; and Walworth. A combination of gusty winds, low...
ENVIRONMENT
drgnews.com

Lennox FFA Chapter wins 2022 State Fair Farm Safety Quiz Bowl; Gettysburg, Kimball among FFA Chapters among finalists

South Dakota Farmers Union announced Lennox FFA Chapter as the Farm Safety Quiz Bowl champions following the contest held September 3 during the South Dakota State Fair. “Farm and ranch work can be dangerous if safety is not top of mind. This is the reason Farmers Union hosts this contest each year. To keep safety top of mind,” explained Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union.
GETTYSBURG, SD
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Bev Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award at South Dakota State Fair

Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
POLITICS
drgnews.com

Hughes County State’s Attorney to oversee investigation into Gov. Noem

The state Government Accountability Board has voted to refer a complaint (Complaint No. 2021-04) involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the Office of the Attorney General. The investigation and any decision regarding charges will be overseen by Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie. A news release from the AG’s...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Walworth, Brule, Jackson among SD counties with sobriety checkpoints scheduled in September

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Walworth, Brule, Jackson, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington and Roberts. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to...
WALWORTH COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Lower Brule man gets 3+ years for Assaulting a Federal Law Enforcement Officer

A Lower Brule man convicted at trial of Assaulting a Federal Law Enforcement Officer has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Jade LaRoche, age 42, was sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
LOWER BRULE UNORGANIZED TERRITORY, SD
drgnews.com

Lainey Wilson– who performed Sunday night at the SD State Fair– leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories. Wilson earned critical success with her song “Things a Man Oughta Know,” leading her to nominations in album of the year, female vocalist and song of the year. Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year. Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC.
LOUISIANA STATE

