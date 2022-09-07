Read full article on original website
The Verge
A utility company locked thousands of customers out of their smart thermostats in Colorado
Thousands of Colorado residents found themselves locked out of their smart thermostats during sweltering temperatures last week in an effort to prevent power demand from overwhelming the grid. About 22,000 Xcel customers lost control of their smart thermostats for hours on August 30th, Denver7 News reports. That led to backlash...
22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage
“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
Insurance industry examines coverage, risks of all-electric vehicles
As state and federal authorities move to prohibit sales of internal combustion vehicles and encourage adoption of all-electric autos, insurers are continuing to examine how coverage options and liability claims may change with the advent of more gas-free cars and trucks. New questions have been rising with the recent announcement...
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
msn.com
Updated Omicron Booster Shots Are Now Available For Americans
Updated COVID Omicron boosters are here. The CDC and FDA OK'd the new formula last week. "I think they're coming because people want to keep them coming. I don't believe in them, but do what you gotta do," Arizona resident Jim Cave said."I already got the first one. I've gotten all my vaccines to date. I just want to keep everyone healthy," Arizona resident Melanie Crouch said.The emergency-authorized formula change targets the highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. CDC data shows about 90% of U.S. COVID cases are BA.5. SEE MORE: The FDA Has Authorized New Omicron Booster ShotsAnyone at least 2 months past their last COVID-19 shot is eligible. Moderna's is authorized for those age 18 and older. For Pfizer and BioNTech's it's 12 and up. Health experts say it's to get ahead for the end of the year when more people are inside."Every year, beginning right after Thanksgiving, we have a terrible time with COVID, where we have the bulk of the hospitalizations and death. But these vaccines, we hope, are going to blunt whatever we might experience this winter," said UC Berkley Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. John Swartzberg.Experts say we're entering a new phase where a COVID vaccination process will resemble something like a flu shot. The recommendations are each year that we get a flu shot. But what's in that flu shot will change each year. There's an expert committee that looks at that and determines what they think the most common strain will be. That's in communities. And it's not until halfway through the flu season that we know how good that vaccine is. We're in a similar situation here with this with this COVID booster. Much of the CDC's role is the small details of vaccinations: Labels on the vaccines or the colors of the caps so providers dont confuse them. One example-you may have noticed the old formula from Pfizer had purple caps on the vials. The new ones have gray. It comes as federal funding for buying and sending out the vaccines is running dry. Health and Human Services says over the next six months, they're transitioning to where Americans will pay for their COVID vaccinations. They have about 170 million doses to distribute before January 2023. That means, if you want to get a COVID booster, look to get it sooner rather than later.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man gets shocking $30,000 quote to replace electric vehicle’s battery
A Florida man learned his electric vehicle needs a new battery — at the price of nearly $30,000. The replacement estimate from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida, began to circulate on social media last week, with many questioning its legitimacy. The dealership confirmed the quote, however, noting that the estimate was for a Chevrolet Volt, which carries heftier costs due to its older technology.
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...

California Passes Law Requiring Buffer Zones for New Oil and Gas Wells
Public health expert Kyle Ferrar spent seven straight days in August finding toxic emissions coming from neighborhood oil and gas sites, a job he wished California regulators would do. His work lent urgency to legislators’ push to succeed where regulators failed. On Wednesday, Ferrar got his wish. California lawmakers...
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Bringing Electric to the World of Sailboating!
X-Yachts: Technology and Innovation in the New X⁴⁹E. This past weekend I was near Lake Michigan and admired several sailboats on the water. It got me thinking about the motors they typically use and whether anyone was bringing electricity to sailing. Then I happened upon a news release from X-Yachts detailing their new X⁴⁹E, and my question was answered.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inhabitat.com
Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste
What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
