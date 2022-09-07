Read full article on original website
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
scitechdaily.com
A New, Non-Addictive Pain Killer With Fewer Side Effects
A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) has been discovered, with potentially fewer side effects than other potent painkillers. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Warwick’s School of Life Sciences has analyzed a compound known as BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine) which was discovered to be a powerful and selective analgesic that is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action, which could provide a new path for the creation of analgesic drugs.
Why Did We Need COVID Vaccines if the TB Vaccine Offers Protection?
A new study found that three doses of a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) were 92% effective at preventing COVID-19 in patients with type 1 diabetes. It’s long been known that the TB vaccine (BCG) offers broad protection against different pathogens because of the type of immune response it prompts in the body.
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer
Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
survivornet.com
Hardworking Teacher, 56, Had A ‘Terrible Sore Throat’ That Would Not Go Away But She Thought She Just Had A Fever: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Devoted teacher Bethan Cawley was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after suffering from a “terrible sore throat” that wouldn’t go away. Now, she’s urging others to take “seek advice” when they think something is wrong with their bodies. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Oral Insulin Absorption Rate Is as Effective as Injected Insulin
Investigators report that they have seen nearly 100% of the hormone from their tablets going straight into the liver of rats. Investigators from the University of British Columbia found that insulin from their latest version of oral tablets was absorbed by rats the same way that injected insulin is. “These...
Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin
Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.
Healthline
How a 4th Person Was ‘Cured’ of HIV After Stem Cell Treatments
A 66-year-old man who was living with HIV and leukemia is now in remission from both the virus and blood cancer following a successful stem cell transplant from a donor who possesses an extremely rare genetic mutation. He is the fourth person in the world to achieve long-term remission of...
A woman who can smell Parkinson’s inspired researchers to produce test for diagnosis
A woman with a hyper-sensitive sense of smell helped University of Manchester scientists develop a test to detect Parkinson’s disease, according to an institutional press release published today. New research suggests that people with Parkinson's disease have lipids with a high molecular weight that are significantly more active. The...
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
MedicalXpress
Immune cells engineered to battle cancer can be turned 'on' or 'off'
The billions of immune cells that help protect us from diseases do amazing things, but sometimes they need a little boost. For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out ways to engineer living immune cells to better combat aggressive diseases, like cancer. One big, relatively recent advancement in the...
The Weather Channel
As Tomato Flu Cases in India Cross 100, Here’s All You Need to Know About Its Symptoms, Treatment, Precautions and More
The tomato flu, which was first reported in Kerala on May 6, has since spread to other Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha. Over 82 cases have been reported in children below five years, but India’s latest case tally has officially crossed 100. With concerns about the...
survivornet.com
Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
