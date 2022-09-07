ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 1

Related
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#National Cancer Institute#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Nature Communications#Github
scitechdaily.com

A New, Non-Addictive Pain Killer With Fewer Side Effects

A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) has been discovered, with potentially fewer side effects than other potent painkillers. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Warwick’s School of Life Sciences has analyzed a compound known as BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine) which was discovered to be a powerful and selective analgesic that is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action, which could provide a new path for the creation of analgesic drugs.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Minnesota Man, 33, Went To Doctor For A Hernia And Learned He Actually Had Cancer: How He Made History, Surviving The First Ever Multi-Organ Transplant for Extremely Rare Cancer

Andrew Voge, 33, was initially told he had a hernia in 2019. Two years later, he was having a history-making multi-organ transplant for an extremely rare cancer. And he survived. The rare cancer, called pseudomyxoma peritonei, known as PMP, develops and spreads through the digestive organs. Andrew was told that...
MINNESOTA STATE
contagionlive.com

Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts

CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
DELAWARE STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Oral Insulin Absorption Rate Is as Effective as Injected Insulin

Investigators report that they have seen nearly 100% of the hormone from their tablets going straight into the liver of rats. Investigators from the University of British Columbia found that insulin from their latest version of oral tablets was absorbed by rats the same way that injected insulin is. “These...
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin

Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.
Healthline

How a 4th Person Was ‘Cured’ of HIV After Stem Cell Treatments

A 66-year-old man who was living with HIV and leukemia is now in remission from both the virus and blood cancer following a successful stem cell transplant from a donor who possesses an extremely rare genetic mutation. He is the fourth person in the world to achieve long-term remission of...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer

A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immune cells engineered to battle cancer can be turned 'on' or 'off'

The billions of immune cells that help protect us from diseases do amazing things, but sometimes they need a little boost. For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out ways to engineer living immune cells to better combat aggressive diseases, like cancer. One big, relatively recent advancement in the...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy