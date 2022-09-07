STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Today Timberland launches Built for the Bold: a call to doers and adventurers everywhere to work hard, live with passion, act boldly, and believe in their potential to move the world forward. The campaign taps a global network of changemakers to help redefine what it means to be bold, and cements Timberland’s place in culture as the work- and outdoor-inspired brand that fuels the bold lifestyle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005925/en/ Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. The woman depicted in this campaign key visual clearly has bold on her mind. (Graphic: Business Wire)

