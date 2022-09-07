Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
Imax Hires Finance, Adtech Exec Jennifer Horsley To Head Investor Relations
Imax Corp. has tapped Jennifer Horsley as SVP of Investor Relations to oversee the large format exhibitor and growing tech platform’s global IR strategy and lead outreach to the investment community. She joins from adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public last year. Horsley will be based in New York and report to Imax CFO Natasha Fernandes. “Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes....
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Benzinga
Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.
Company investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments. Plan developed in collaboration with Burger King Franchisees and endorsed by more than 93% of U.S. Restaurants. MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Burger King®...
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
Benzinga
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for September
The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund IGR (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share for the month of September 2022. The following dates apply:. Declaration Date. Ex-Dividend Date. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. 09-09-2022. 09-19-2022. 09-20-2022. 09-30-2022. IGR's current...
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
NFT Tech Enters the $7.8B Loyalty and Reward Market, Pioneering New Technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, announced today its entry into the loyalty and reward market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005531/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: AKA NYC, Dept, Quiet Storm & More
As we collectively ease back into work and the beginning of the fall season, we’re back with some top highlights from this week in advertising. AKA NYC was named the full-service advertising agency of record for The New York Botanical Garden. AKA will lead full-service media planning and buying, while also driving attendance to the garden’s major exhibitions.
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
Timberland Enters New Era With “Built for the Bold” Campaign
STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Today Timberland launches Built for the Bold: a call to doers and adventurers everywhere to work hard, live with passion, act boldly, and believe in their potential to move the world forward. The campaign taps a global network of changemakers to help redefine what it means to be bold, and cements Timberland’s place in culture as the work- and outdoor-inspired brand that fuels the bold lifestyle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005925/en/ Today Timberland revealed its new Brand Voice Campaign, Built for the Bold, which celebrates those who harness their inner bold to move the world forward and calls on people across the globe to do the same. The woman depicted in this campaign key visual clearly has bold on her mind. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas
“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
Essence
TikTok Launches Cybersecurity Certification Program For BIPOC Content Creators
The social media giant is connecting students to cybersecurity jobs through new program in partnership with Cyversity. Women make up 14% of the information security industry, despite being 51% of the U.S. population. What’s more, the U.S. Labor Department reported that Black people only represent 3% of infosec analysts in the US.
Comments / 0