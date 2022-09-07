ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWBGD_0hlWemZB00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA — The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights. Police say Johnson was riding in a car with 22-year-old Malik Henderson when he fired a gun and struck her. Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital around […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two arrests made in overnight Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made two arrests in an overnight shooting that left a woman dead. The woman was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle at 11:29 pm on Monday, police say. She died at the hospital from those injuries. Her name has not been released at this […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Fourth person dies at Sandals Resorts in the Bahamas

A vacationer from the United States was found dead at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, according to police. The man, who is believed to have been in his 70s, was experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said Tuesday. An autopsy is attempting to determine the cause of his death, according to NBC News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee

When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
TRAVEL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
CLINTON, IA
WHO 13

RVTV fun in Monroe

MONROE, IOWA — Ed, Keith, John and Mark rolled into Monroe on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds. They stuck around through the night, too. Here’s more of the fun from Monroe.
MONROE, IA
WHO 13

44 train cars derail in Franklin County

HAMPTON, IOWA — A road remains closed north of the town of Hampton after dozens of Union Pacific train cars derailed on Labor Day, spilling asphalt into a creek. The derailment was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Monday on a bridge a few miles north of town. Union Pacific says the train was carrying “mixed […]
HAMPTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy