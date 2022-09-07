It was another tough game for Boonville womens soccer on Thursday. The team was definitely showing fatigue from playing 3 games in 3 straight days, however the damage was done because we weren’t locked in to the first 10 minutes of the game. Forest park netted 3 goals in the first half and only needed to weather the storm from that point. The omnipresent trio of Cobb, Mosqueda, Gresham worked relentlessly to turn the tide, but the break we needed never came. Mia Biggins had a nice run of play on the wing, connecting well with her teammates. AJ and Kiersten Mayes (cousins not sisters) were outstanding in the back. Briley Howard put her body on the line and drew a ton of contact from the opposing team.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO