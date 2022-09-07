Read full article on original website
boonvilleathletics.com
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to JV Tournament @ Harrison vs. Jasper/North or Harrison 5 – 2
Boonvilles second game of the tournament was much better than the first. VS North, starting strong, Zakk Fortune got a goal. Later in the half he was followed with a goal by Keegan Rosenmeier off a corner kick from Jentzen Bruner. Second half was rough, as Boonville let North shoot...
boonvilleathletics.com
Girls soccer fall short at Forest Park
It was another tough game for Boonville womens soccer on Thursday. The team was definitely showing fatigue from playing 3 games in 3 straight days, however the damage was done because we weren’t locked in to the first 10 minutes of the game. Forest park netted 3 goals in the first half and only needed to weather the storm from that point. The omnipresent trio of Cobb, Mosqueda, Gresham worked relentlessly to turn the tide, but the break we needed never came. Mia Biggins had a nice run of play on the wing, connecting well with her teammates. AJ and Kiersten Mayes (cousins not sisters) were outstanding in the back. Briley Howard put her body on the line and drew a ton of contact from the opposing team.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Owensboro Catholic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 17 Owensboro Catholic – 21
Mater Dei, Memorial find deeper meaning in old rivalry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A week after bitter Kentucky rivals, Owensboro and Daviess County put their rivalry to good use by donating blood to the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center– another pair of schools came together for another good cause- this time in Evansville. The clash between Mater Dei and Memorial and the east and west […]
G2E: Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central Evansville falls 55-6
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Jasper Football vs. Evansville Bosse
Jasper - The Wildcats travel to Enlow Field to take on the Evansville Bosse Bulldogs. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call. The following aired live 9/9/2022 on WITZ 104.7 FM and online at www.witzamfm.com.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
14news.com
Boonville lineman Gavin Maxey recovers from ‘ultimate setback’
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Every individual on a high school football roster has a purpose. Their strength is often tested by how they’re able to battle back from adversity. Boonville High School senior lineman Gavin Maxey was forced to spend many games on the sidelines after tearing his ACL following his sophomore season, and then again in Week 5 of his junior season.
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
newsnowdc.com
Renee Jay, 51, Jasper
Renee Jay, 51, of Jasper, died Monday, September 5, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Indianapolis May 18, 1971, to Timothy and Carlin (Roberts) Norris. Renee was a graduate of Brownsburg High School and attended college, earning her Master’s degree. She worked at...
14news.com
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Turning 50 with friends
Monday and Tuesday mornings provide the fleeting moments when John Songer can take time just to think and maybe imagine what the next stage of his business looks like. He doesn’t open until 4 p.m. on those days. “I can come in, and I’m still working, but there’s nobody...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
Evansville ranks among the WORST for cultural diversity
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new study has found that Evansville is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country. WalletHub’s study compared just over 500 cities on diversity metrics including ethno-racial, birthplace and linguistic. Of all the cities ranked in the study, Evansville placed in at a measly 418. Source: WalletHub Compared […]
nypressnews.com
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
newsnowdc.com
John F. Opel, 59, Jasper
John F. Opel, 59, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 6, at his home. He was born in Jasper July 31, 1963, to Virgil and Margaret (Stratman) Opel. John was a graduate of Jasper High School, a long-time employee of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. He volunteered at the West Baden Hotel as a docent and at the Dubois County Museum.
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
