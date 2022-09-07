ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers

Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?

The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage

According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation

After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Have Fun With These Five Amazing Southern Tier, New York Corn Mazes

Welcome to the fall season. Sure it's still summer until September 22, but unofficially, the fall season has begun. School is back in session, vacations are mostly over for the summer, and signs of fall are everywhere, including everything to do with pumpkins, pumpkin flavors (which I am not a fan of) and Halloween items are on sale everywhere you look. I've even seen Christmas trees and decorations on sale in stores already.
See Which Southern Tier Towns Got The Most Labor Day Weekend Rain

How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
