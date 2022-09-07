Read full article on original website
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers
Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
Watch 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Come Down & Get Recycled Into Energy
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Watch how it goes from a work of art into electricity to power farms and homes. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East makes sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. The butter that comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia is scrap, unsuitable for sale or consumption. After the fair is over, a second dairy farm recycles the artwork. Watch as the sculpture that took almost two weeks to complete is dismantled in less than a day.
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation
After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Pa. Turnpike Reports Millions in Unpaid/Collected Tolls
According to a report in the Associated Press, the amount of yearly uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50 percent last year. A new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. According to the AP report,...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
WATCH: See How New York Forest Rangers Fought The Napanoch Point Fire From The Skies
We see it on TV all the time in California, the wild fires that are completely out of control. Helicopters would fly over head and drop water onto the trees and the ground. I've always wondered how they did it. Then it happened closer to home and it really got...
Have Fun With These Five Amazing Southern Tier, New York Corn Mazes
Welcome to the fall season. Sure it's still summer until September 22, but unofficially, the fall season has begun. School is back in session, vacations are mostly over for the summer, and signs of fall are everywhere, including everything to do with pumpkins, pumpkin flavors (which I am not a fan of) and Halloween items are on sale everywhere you look. I've even seen Christmas trees and decorations on sale in stores already.
12 Stunning Southern Tier Vintage Cars You Can Find On Facebook Marketplace
There's something about a classic car or truck. So many vehicles from years past were truly magnificent machines on four wheels. Most ended up being junked, but as you can see everywhere in the USA, restored vehicles dating back to when they first started rolling out of the assembly plants.
4 Sneaky Ways You Can Get Ticketed For Violating School Bus Rules
Everyone knows that you have to stop for the school bus when its lights are flashing, but did you know that there are even more rules for navigating the road with a bus that could wind you in some serious trouble?. More and more school buses in the Hudson Valley...
See Which Southern Tier Towns Got The Most Labor Day Weekend Rain
How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
Upstate New York Woman Fondly Remembers Letter From Buckingham Palace
Today, as the world grieves the tremendous loss of Queen Elizabeth II of England, I'm reminded of a special moment in my childhood when I received correspondence directly from Buckingham Palace. I was only one year younger than my own son is now when I wrote a letter to Queen...
