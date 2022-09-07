Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom
NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
News 12
Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school
Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington High principal welcomes students back to school
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington students returned to the classroom on Sept. 7 to begin the 2022-23 school year. Irvington High School’s new principal, Malikita Wright, who previously served as assistant principal, expressed her excitement to return to the home of the Blue Knights in a letter to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange schools supervisor of educational technology receives award
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Returning from vacation and just settling into her morning routine in the East Orange School District, supervisor of educational technology Paulette Salomon was congratulated by a colleague. The colleague told Salomon that she was “such a visionary,” leading the bemused supervisor to check her email.
Bayonne school board ‘works through’, as frustrated teachers resign
A number of school employees resigned ahead of the start of the school year in Bayonne, particularly from special services. On the agenda for the Board of Education’s August meeting, 16 resignations were listed. At the meeting, Education Association President Gene Woods raised concerns over the number of resignations.
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
Newark school mask mandate could end in coming weeks
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirty-eight thousand students are back in the classroom in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district where masks are mandatory. While this is the fourth school year students will have to wear a face covering, Superintendent Roger León said it may not be required much longer, according to the data. “We are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
First day of school in N.J.’s largest district includes new teachers and a lingering mask mandate
Newark Public Schools began the fourth academic year of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday with hundreds of new hires to address a teacher shortage and a lingering mask mandate even after the governor made masks optional for districts in March. The schools were following the lead of Newark Mayor Ras...
With plenty of needs, Jersey City school district weighs options for $89 million windfall
The Jersey City public school district started its first official school day with good news — millions more in state aid. The cash-strapped school district will receive more than $89 million in additional funds from the state that is expected to be used to shore up its aging buildings.
The Countdown: Paterson superintendent talks school year preparations
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue our back-to-school coverage with New Jersey's third largest city, Paterson.
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming
NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
State agency approves new public schools for Jersey City, West New York
Jersey City and West New York have been approved for new schools to ease overcrowding, officials with the state agency that funds new schools for the 31 neediest districts announced. The West New York school district will get a preK -through-Grade 5 school that could accommodate 500 students, while Jersey...
essexnewsdaily.com
The Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter welcome Vauss as new member
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — More than 600 people attended the induction ceremony reception of Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity on Sept. 1. Vauss and his line brother Chris Porter became members of the spring 2022 line of Phi Beta Sigma’s Chi Sigma chapter.
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
ucnj.org
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge
Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital: officials
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. The school...
Comments / 0