Newark, NJ

fox5ny.com

New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom

NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school

Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington High principal welcomes students back to school

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington students returned to the classroom on Sept. 7 to begin the 2022-23 school year. Irvington High School’s new principal, Malikita Wright, who previously served as assistant principal, expressed her excitement to return to the home of the Blue Knights in a letter to the community.
IRVINGTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange schools supervisor of educational technology receives award

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Returning from vacation and just settling into her morning routine in the East Orange School District, supervisor of educational technology Paulette Salomon was congratulated by a colleague. The colleague told Salomon that she was “such a visionary,” leading the bemused supervisor to check her email.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Newark school mask mandate could end in coming weeks

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirty-eight thousand students are back in the classroom in Newark, New Jersey’s largest school district where masks are mandatory. While this is the fourth school year students will have to wear a face covering, Superintendent Roger León said it may not be required much longer, according to the data. “We are […]
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming

NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

