NEWSBTC
Privesecure Utilizes The Ethereum Blockchain To Offer Users Decentralized Cloud Storage
Cloud computing and storage have been in existence since the 1960s. A few years after the discovery by an American computer scientist, Dr. Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider, this innovation was widely adopted and used rby ICT-based companies. Currently, cloud storage has permeated all aspects of our society. Popular tech companies...
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
The Blockchain Trilemma: Could Layer 0 Be the Solution for Mass Adoption
As blockchain technology booms, blockchain solutions like Ethereum are running into trouble. The Proof of Work consensus that Ethereum is built on has been one of the pillars of blockchain technology. But this type of consensus consumes a vast amount of energy per transaction. Because of its linear structure, the...
bitcoinist.com
Algorand Added Trustless Cross-Chain Crypto Communication And Other Enhancements After A New Upgrade
Algorand has undergone an upgrade which places its Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Proof of stake network Algorand’s upgrade involved making changes in the network’s mainnet transaction capacity. After the upgrade, the transaction capacity has shot up to 6,000 transactions per second (tps).
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
cryptopotato.com
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs for Excelling at Usage of Digital Technology
This is the first use of NFT by the Cabinet Secretariat East Asian island country. The Japanese government is handing out non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a supplementary award to local authorities that excelled in utilizing digital technology to solve local issues as well as fostering the digital economy. A total...
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
cryptopotato.com
Ahead of the Merge, SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking for Institutional Investors
The digital bank aims to tap into $190-billion Ethereum’s market cap as the network moves from PoW to PoS protocol. Swiss-regulated SEBA Bank on Wednesday launched Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The development comes only days before the much-anticipated Merge that will transition the second-highest valued blockchain network to...
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Launches a 6% APY Ethereum Staking Service
Binance US has launched its own Ethereum staking service, with returns more attractive than those of its closest competitors. On September 7th, Binance.US announced the launch of an Ethereum Staking service, offering its users an initial annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. According to the Binance.US blog post, this new...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Successfully Deploys Final Network Test Before Merge
The network’s 13th and final shadow fork executed today with no apparent issues, say Ethereum core devs. In the frenzied build-up to Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, the network’s developers have deployed test after test to make sure everything goes smoothly when the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization transitions to proof of stake sometime next week.
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum is Not Money: Arthur Hayes
Hayes believes Ethereum’s use cases as money and gas are at odds with each other. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes recently explained why he believes Ethereum does not qualify as money – whereas Bitcoin does. He touched on the deflationary economics surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge, and why...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Merge: What Does This Mean for Stakers and Miners (Chainalysis Report)
The transition is not only expected to alleviate energy concerns but will also have big implications for staking, mining, and adoption. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is all set to discard its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism sometime next week. While ETH’s price could potentially decouple from other cryptocurrencies post Merge, staking yields is expected to catalyze institutional adoption, Chainalysis said in its latest report.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra’s LUNC Soars 50% (Market Watch)
LUNC continues to recover with another double-digit price surge, while BTC has jumped above $19,000. After yesterday’s nosedive, bitcoin bounced off, added a few hundred dollars, and currently sits above $19,000. Most altcoins reacted even more positively to the bloodbath, with ETH soaring past $1,600. Terra’s LUNC is among...
Better Buy: Shiba Inu vs. Solana
Which of these beaten-down cryptocurrencies should investors put their money behind?
CoinDesk
Think Tanks; the First Call for Policy Teams Looking for Crypto Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and NEAR. Think tanks are research institutions with an evidence-based approach. They have recently been called upon to provide data points for crypto to support informed policy decision-making. On this episode of “Money Reimagined,” hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren speak with Josh Lipsky,...
