Binance US Launches a 6% APY Ethereum Staking Service

Binance US has launched its own Ethereum staking service, with returns more attractive than those of its closest competitors. On September 7th, Binance.US announced the launch of an Ethereum Staking service, offering its users an initial annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. According to the Binance.US blog post, this new...
BopoVerse: Empowering Everyone Through Metaverse Entertainment

Non-fungible tokens have undoubtedly taken center stage in the cryptocurrency community, and ever since 2021, they have become a topic of discussion even beyond that. Amid the boom of non-fungible tokens and their popularity, many companies, including Facebook (now Meta), contemplated the idea of creating a digital alternative of the world we live in – a concept that’s now widely known as the metaverse.
Finblox Announces Upcoming Token Sale and New Product With Crypto Prizes

Ever catch yourself wishing you didn’t have to use separate platforms for buying, swapping, staking, and gaming with your crypto? Are you tired of cross-platform fees, long lists of 2FA codes – and passwords you can’t hope to remember?. Finblox, a popular Hong Kong-based crypto platform –...
TRON DAO and MasterBlox: the Future of Acceleration in Web3

[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 6th September 2022]. TRON DAO and MasterBlox are announcing plans to create a joint acceleration and incubation program to develop the TRON ecosystem. Leveraging MasterBlox’s expertise and the foundation set by TRON, projects that qualify for the acceleration program will have access to a closer relationship to build on the chain and many other special features. The collaboration aims to incentivize the adoption of Web3 technologies, assisting the new wave of tier 1 protocols built on the TRON network.
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
Apple Crypto Scam Had Thousands of Viewers Amid iPhone 14 Unveiling: Report

Apple unveiled the next generation of some of its products, but scammers tried to intercept and profit. Cryptocurrency scams are, unfortunately, a never-ending part of the industry, in which bad actors are trying to offer something too good to be true (usually to double one’s assets). The latest example...
