American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Andrew Keller
Iman
David Bowie
Vibe

See First-Look Photos For Milli Vanilli’s Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

LEONINE Studios has revealed the first images from Girl You Know It’s True, the upcoming international biopic about pop group Milli Vanilli. Rising actors Tijan Njie from Germany and Elan Ben Ali from France are set to star in the lead roles of the duo Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer takes the role of German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand.More from VIBE.comJohn Davis, Vocalist Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies At 66Murder Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With 300 Elektra EntertainmentKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon

On September 3rd, all seven-plus hours of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed live on Paramount+, and featured Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performing with rock music luminaries including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Nile Rodgers, and members of Rush, Queen, The Police, and James Gang. Highlights from that epic night are included in this brief but powerful celebration of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died last March. THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Jason Sudekis, who’s currently filming season three of Ted Lasso, returns to London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the hit show’s former...
Guitar World Magazine

Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers

After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
Ultimate Metallica

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Pitchfork

PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities Box Set

PJ Harvey has announced a new box set collecting music from her back catalog. B-Sides, Demos, and Rarities is due out November 4 via Island Records/Universal Music Group. The release will be available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital formats, and includes 59 songs spanning Harvey’s three-decade career. The box set features previously-unreleased songs, alternate versions of preexisting songs, and other material that has been previously unavailable in physical formats or on streaming services.
thebrag.com

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
classicfm.com

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

An impressive eight-handed arrangement of Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit, on a single instrument…. Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll and Alí Arango are internationally renowned guitarists who tour together as the Barcelona Guitar Trio. The trio bring the music of acclaimed composers of guitar music, such as Manuel de Falla,...
Stereogum

Brian Eno – “We Let It In”

Next month, art-rock elder god Brian Eno is coming back with his new album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. It’ll be Eno’s first solo album in nearly six years, and it’ll also be the first time in 17 years that Brian Eno is actually singing on most of the songs from his own album. Eno has said that the new album is inspired by the world’s current precariously environmental state, and he’s already shared the very pretty early track “There Were Bells.”
dornob.com

Guy-Olivier Deveau’s Sand Castle Art is a Temporary Terror

The time-honored tradition of sand castle building is a getting a scary new makeover, thanks to this horror-loving Canadian artist. Guy-Olivier Deveau, who lives in Quebec City, is a contestant on the second season of the Canadian reality show Race Against the Tide, where participants sprint to complete giant sand sculptures on the beach of the Bay of Fundy. The judges select the winner on each episode just moments before the tide washes all the art out to sea.
ELLE DECOR

Gae Aulenti’s Cave Home Is Just as Chic Today as It Was in 1972

Welcome to “My Kind of Room,” a new column in which the design world’s most influential players share the one space that they return to for inspiration again and again. Next up, designer Adam Charlap Hyman of the architecture and design firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero reflects on a 1972 Gae Aulenti masterpiece.
wmagazine.com

The Rigorous Glamour of Deeda Blair

You’ve been in the public eye for decades as a style icon and a medical research crusader, but you’ve just written your first book, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers & Fantasy [Rizzoli]. Why now?. Do you see all those parchment scrapbooks on the shelves in my library? They’re collections...
