What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
TheStreet

Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End

Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
blockchain.news

Thai Regulators Make Moves to Tighten Crypto Rules

Thailand's Regulators have introduced tighter digital asset rules due to trading irregularities and the fall of a top acquisition involving a crypto exchange. This move has affected Thailand's mission to become the top digital assets trading centre in Southeast Asia. Cryptocurrencies in Thailand gained heightened popularity after the country became...
Business Insider

Wall Street is throwing billions at tech projects from quantum computing to augmented reality. Here are 10 of the most ambitious projects from firms like JPMorgan to Vanguard.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. The speed at which technology is changing every Wall Streeter's job is dizzying. Stockpiles of data have enabled firms from banks to hedge funds to share, process, and store information. But knowing when to use that information and package it in a way that is best for employees and clients is the big challenge.
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
investing.com

Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10

Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10 US Fed vice chair Michael Barr favors hard line on crypto, OCC acting head no friendlier. Global crypto regulation remains a prevalent topic looming over the sector. Recent comments from United...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin

The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
Axios

SEC Chair wants to police crypto, but calls for cooperation

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler in a speech on Thursday said the same things he's always said, that most crypto are securities (so they should register) and should follow existing securities law (so they should really register). Driving the news: While the industry has long called for more...
