What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
How Germany’s regulators beat the SEC in the race for crypto regulation–and convinced me to establish my business there
Germany's Federal Financial Services Authority (BaFin) has sought to systematically clarify the rules for crypto and decentralized finance. There is prestige to be had building a successful business in the U.S. and, when we set out to build a liquidity solution for security tokens, it was a U.S. launch we had firmly in our sights.
dailyhodl.com
Auditing Giant KPMG Predicts What’s Coming for Crypto and Blockchain in Second Half of 2022
A new report by global auditing giant KPMG predicts an upcoming slowdown in crypto investments during the second half of 2022. According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H1’22 report, the crypto markets will continue to face challenges in the second half of the year, which should decelerate investor sentiment.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
CNBC
The U.S. and China are one step closer to preventing stocks like Alibaba from delisting. What to watch next
BEIJING — The U.S. and China recently took a significant first step toward keeping U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba from being forced off U.S. stock exchanges. What needs to happen next is a smooth on-ground inspection in China by the U.S. with adequate support from Chinese authorities, analysts said.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End
Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Is Sending a Bullish Signal for BTC, Says deVere Group CEO Nigel Green – Here’s Why
The CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group, Nigel Green, says that recent activity by Bitcoin (BTC) whales is making him bullish on the flagship crypto asset. According to Green, one of the reasons he is bullish is that Bitcoin whales could be preparing to jump back into the market after a period of selling.
blockchain.news
Thai Regulators Make Moves to Tighten Crypto Rules
Thailand's Regulators have introduced tighter digital asset rules due to trading irregularities and the fall of a top acquisition involving a crypto exchange. This move has affected Thailand's mission to become the top digital assets trading centre in Southeast Asia. Cryptocurrencies in Thailand gained heightened popularity after the country became...
Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis
The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
Wall Street is throwing billions at tech projects from quantum computing to augmented reality. Here are 10 of the most ambitious projects from firms like JPMorgan to Vanguard.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. The speed at which technology is changing every Wall Streeter's job is dizzying. Stockpiles of data have enabled firms from banks to hedge funds to share, process, and store information. But knowing when to use that information and package it in a way that is best for employees and clients is the big challenge.
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
investing.com
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10 US Fed vice chair Michael Barr favors hard line on crypto, OCC acting head no friendlier. Global crypto regulation remains a prevalent topic looming over the sector. Recent comments from United...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Founder of Crypto Fund Manager Cyber Capital Goes Ballistic on Bitcoin
The founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of crypto-focused asset management firm Cyber Capital says that Bitcoin is “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” in light of advancements being made by top competitors. In a series of tweets, Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin was one...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Back Over $19K as ECB Goes for Record Interest-Rate Hike
Price Point: Bitcoin is trading back above $19,000 as altcoins HNT and NEAR surge on the day. Market Moves: Ethereum's upcoming Merge will likely be a near-term catalyst for greater adoption of staking on Coinbase’s platform, Goldman Sachs said in a report. Chart of the Day: Bitcoin supply per...
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
SEC Chair wants to police crypto, but calls for cooperation
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler in a speech on Thursday said the same things he's always said, that most crypto are securities (so they should register) and should follow existing securities law (so they should really register). Driving the news: While the industry has long called for more...
