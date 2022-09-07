Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Polygon
Thor: Love and Thunder barely cracked the best Thor villain of our age
I never expected Thor: Love and Thunder to do justice to Gorr the God Butcher. It’s nothing personal — Gorr simply isn’t your average supervillain. He’s not a guy who shows up to crow at Thor about how this time his evil plan is definitely going to work, unlike all the other times. There’s one definitive Gorr story, an 11-issue hammer-drop of an epic that might also be the best Thor story of the last decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder theory totally changes how you watch MCU movie
Thor: Love and Thunder split opinion when it arrived in cinemas earlier this summer and you might not fancy a rewatch on Disney+, but a new theory might give you a reason to take a second look at the MCU movie. The movie brought back Thor, Valkyrie and Korg to...
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Introduces the MCU to the Embodiment of the Universe (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s the biggest day of the year! No, it’s not Christmas … It's Disney Plus day! This means that some of our favorite movies and television shows are making their premiere on Disney Plus, and we can celebrate by watching them. One such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which was first released in theaters around the world earlier this year. And to many casual at-home MCU fans, the character Eternity inspires some questions.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Intriguing MCU theory connects ‘Shang-Chi’ to ‘Thor: The Dark World’
In a turn of events nobody could have seen coming, Thor: The Dark World is no longer the worst-reviewed solo movie starring Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian. Widely derided for close to a decade as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s weakest installments, Alan Taylor’s troubled production now sits a solitary percentage point above Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder on Rotten Tomatoes.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
digitalspy.com
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
Dwayne Johnson’s Wrath Is Unleashed In Second Trailer For DC’s ‘Black Adam’
Dwayne Johnson will smash back into theaters on October 19 as Black Adam. A second action-packed trailer shows us what we can expect from DC's newest super hero.
Dwayne Johnson Shies Away From Being A Hero In The Latest ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
The fourth quarter of 2022 is jam-packed with major, high-stakes releases and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Black Adam is certainly one of those films. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge, the DC Universe takes center stage following the success of The Batman and puts a complicated character on the red carpet.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
IGN
Thor: Love and Thunder
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'Fighting for You' Deleted Scene. Zeus shares some words of wisdom with Thor in this deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi. Thor: Love and Thunder is available on digital now, and will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
digitalspy.com
Snow White remake and Lion King prequel confirmed for 2024
Disney is currently holding its annual D23 Expo, and a lot of news has been coming out of its studios this weekend. Among the latest announcements, a Snow White remake and a Lion King prequel have officially been confirmed to be released in 2024. The announcement was made at the...
