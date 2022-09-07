Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
freightwaves.com
Integrations land Surge Transportation in center of FreightTech conversation
In an era when most digital brokerages and TMS integrations are indistinguishable from one another, Surge Transportation is differentiating itself with real-time pricing API, the only proprietary software capable of shipper TMS integration automating both customer load procurement and carrier load bookings. As the freight landscape is inundated with faster...
hbsdealer.com
Altenloh, Brinck & Co. adds structural engineer
Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc. (ABC US), the manufacturers of SPAX® engineered fasteners, has hired Loren Ross as a structural engineer for wood frame constructions. “We are thrilled to welcome Loren to our team,” said Jason Wigboldy, director of product development. “His skills as a structural engineer combined with his experience in the lumber and building materials industry will make Loren a fantastic addition to our rapidly growing organization.”
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ceoworld.biz
Making sure workers have a good day gives companies a competitive advantage
Despite the dizzying pace of innovation and digitization over the past couple of years, many senior business leaders say their digital strategy is outpaced by business demands. The need for digital solutions and innovations is already transforming how we work (and live), yet there remains a gap between what we want and what we have.
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
Inc.com
How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
Why Customer Experience is the Secret to Revenue Growth and Business Success
The customer experience (CX) is one of the organizational pillars for growth, and it would behoove business leaders to make it a top consideration as they begin planning for 2023.
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
foodsafetynews.com
FAO completes food safety project in Lebanon despite logistical issues
An FAO project has helped create a platform to improve food safety in Lebanon but there remain issues to address. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supported the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen its role in food safety in the country. Food safety in Lebanon represents...
