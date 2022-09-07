ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
City
Headquarters, ID
TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Michelle Steel
Outsider.com

Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon

On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
OREGON STATE
Colorado Newsline

Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis

Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change. Standing atop the dam at Windy […] The post Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Nlbmda#Wbma#R Idaho#Boise Yard
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test

The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Altenloh, Brinck & Co. adds structural engineer

Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc. (ABC US), the manufacturers of SPAX® engineered fasteners, has hired Loren Ross as a structural engineer for wood frame constructions. “We are thrilled to welcome Loren to our team,” said Jason Wigboldy, director of product development. “His skills as a structural engineer combined with his experience in the lumber and building materials industry will make Loren a fantastic addition to our rapidly growing organization.”
CONSTRUCTION
105.5 The Fan

Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term

School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Montanan

Daines and Rosendale are timber industry puppets

Just like clockwork, Montana’s junior senator, Steve Daines and representative Matt Rosendale, have repeated the timber industry propaganda on forest management at their recent Western Caucus roundtable in Bozeman. Montanans, however, not only deserve better, they deserve the truth. Rep. Rosendale, like Sen, Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte, has once again attempted to demonize conservation […] The post Daines and Rosendale are timber industry puppets appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Carter Lumber growing truss operations in S.C.

The new truss facility will serve most of the coastal Carolinas. Carter Lumber announced that it has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, S.C. The property will house a new component and millwork manufacturing plant. This will be Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant and the company's first in South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Associated Press

Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to be inching closer to a deal. And in Arizona, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs has declined a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake. With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of televised debates as a forum for voters to...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy