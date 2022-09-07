Read full article on original website
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
LOOK: Idaho Hunter Takes Down Enormous Nontypical Buck on Opening Day
Recently, a father and son in Idaho took down a huge nontypical buck after tracking the deer for more than two years. After patiently waiting in 100-degree weather, Hunter Crownover and his dad, Wayne, had a small window to take the buck, and they made the best of the rare opportunity.
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon
On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon
Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary. Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho. On August 5th, Greg...
Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change. Standing atop the dam at Windy […] The post Bennet, O’Dea offer contrasting visions of a Colorado River in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Austin & Boise & Las Vegas, oh my! Bubbly housing markets are shifting fast—historically fast
Pandemic boomtowns are getting hit the hardest by the Pandemic Housing Slump.
Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The records —...
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term
School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
Daines and Rosendale are timber industry puppets
Just like clockwork, Montana’s junior senator, Steve Daines and representative Matt Rosendale, have repeated the timber industry propaganda on forest management at their recent Western Caucus roundtable in Bozeman. Montanans, however, not only deserve better, they deserve the truth. Rep. Rosendale, like Sen, Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte, has once again attempted to demonize conservation […] The post Daines and Rosendale are timber industry puppets appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States
Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to be inching closer to a deal. And in Arizona, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs has declined a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake. With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of televised debates as a forum for voters to...
