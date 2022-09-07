Table of Contents What is The Springboard? Best Features of The FluidStance Springboard Downsides to The Springboard Verdict: Should You Buy The Springboard? When I began working from home nearly 10 years ago, my body quickly reacted negatively. Not being stuck in traffic every day for two hours was great, but I found that it was very easy to spend the entire day sitting. My once impressive daily step counts were impressive no more, and I quickly began feeling new pains in my butt, thighs and lower back. I needed to get standing again. I invested in a standing desk and immediately felt the benefits, but...

