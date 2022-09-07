Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday. “Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said. Officers...
wklw.com
Pike Co Fugitive Arrested after 9 Days on the Run
A Pike Co man has been arrested, several days after he fled from an Officer attempting to arrest him for outstanding warrants. On August 26, the Pikeville Police Dept. had attempted to arrest 22 year-old Jacob Vanover at a local gas station, but he allegedly locked the door of his vehicle and fled the scene. On Sunday, September 4 Police received a tip that Vanover had been picked up by a friend in Lexington and brought him back to Pikeville. Officers would locate the vehicle with Vanover inside and attempted to arrest him. Vanover tried to flee, but Officer’s used a taser on him and placed him under arrest. Jacob Vanover has been charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, drug possession, robbery, theft, fleeing Police and wanton endangerment for the incident back on Aug. 26. He is currently being held in the Pike Co Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Pikeville Police were called to a business parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, over reports of a man who was allegedly passed out in his vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle, 32-year-old Jeremy Sullivan stepped out. Sullivan attempted to explain to officers that he had not been passed out, and was instead playing on his cell phone.
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
mountain-topmedia.com
Woman arrested for DUI crash with child in car
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A Williamson woman was taken to jail, after crashing her car while allegedly driving drunk with a child in the back seat. Police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 612 at Turkey Creek. When the officer...
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
wymt.com
Paintsville Independent Schools on lockdown at sheriff’s recommendation
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Independent Schools Facebook page shared a post Friday afternoon that all school’s in the school system are on lockdown. The post said the decision was made in precaution based on the sheriff’s recommendation. “Once the local authorities deal with the incident we...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
wcyb.com
1 dead in fatal Wise County crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
Man killed in Mingo County side-by-side crash
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man died after a weekend side-by-side crash in Mingo County. According to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on Trail 26 of the Buffalo Trail System near Matewan. The DNR says two people were riding the vehicle when it […]
thelevisalazer.com
SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
wymt.com
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
WSAZ
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
themountaineagle.com
Circuit court jury convicts former Letcher Co. woman
Latisha Craft, 42, 215 Weslee Way, Apt. 31, Hazard, formerly of Letcher-County, entered a plea of not guilty in Letcher Circuit Court to charges of public intoxication (excludes alcohol), use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
wchstv.com
Mingo woman ordered to pay restitution for receiving benefits on behalf of dead relative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County woman has been ordered to pay restitution after illegally acquiring government benefits on behalf of a dead relative over the span of nearly four years. Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton was ordered to pay $46,356 in restitution Thursday after unlawfully receiving Social...
Man sentenced for equipment theft from West Virginia coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine.Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.Griffy helped in the theft of specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage, prosecutors said. The mine was located in Boone and Lincoln counties.Some of the equipment included pumps needed to treat water before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy also admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment, according to court records.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Kevin W. Bargo, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 14. • Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13. • John Cameron Thomas, second-degree...
wymt.com
‘We need to be prepared’: Coroner needs more resources from government officials
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County coroner, Corey Watson said his lack of resources make his job even harder. “A lot of people think coroners are just people that run out and pick up the body and then leave, but we’re actually the chief death investigator for the state of Kentucky,” said Watson.
