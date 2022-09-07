A Pike Co man has been arrested, several days after he fled from an Officer attempting to arrest him for outstanding warrants. On August 26, the Pikeville Police Dept. had attempted to arrest 22 year-old Jacob Vanover at a local gas station, but he allegedly locked the door of his vehicle and fled the scene. On Sunday, September 4 Police received a tip that Vanover had been picked up by a friend in Lexington and brought him back to Pikeville. Officers would locate the vehicle with Vanover inside and attempted to arrest him. Vanover tried to flee, but Officer’s used a taser on him and placed him under arrest. Jacob Vanover has been charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, drug possession, robbery, theft, fleeing Police and wanton endangerment for the incident back on Aug. 26. He is currently being held in the Pike Co Detention Center.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO