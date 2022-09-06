Read full article on original website
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County
Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall. To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3. The bridge, located...
Talk of tax increase driving wedge between leaders of growing Pa. township and its fire company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started. Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
State College
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
wkok.com
Training Facilities Proposed near Northumberland County Jail
SUNBURY – A training facility for firefighters and shooting range for law enforcement has been proposed in Northumberland County. County commissioner Joe Klebon made the proposal during this week’s county prison board meeting. Klebon tells WKOK there’s still quite a bit of acreage not being used at the...
Pa. man admits illegally receiving $16K in federal jobless benefits
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has admitted receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief and railroad unemployment funds to which he was not entitled. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court to a wire fraud charge. He admitted receiving $11,040 in...
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree
HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
DEP issues violations after bullet hole in Pennsylvania water tank plugged with tree branch
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania borough’s water department received several violation notices after state inspectors found a number of issues, including a bullet hole in a water tank that had been plugged using a tree branch. In an inspection report dated Aug. 25, an inspector for the Pennsylvania...
therecord-online.com
Robber hits Jersey Shore State Bank office in Jersey Shore
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Borough police, along with state police, are searching for an individual who pulled off a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank office on Main Street in the borough. Authorities said the man entered the bank just before 3 p.m., then fled the...
wkok.com
Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August
SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
Alleged Jersey Shore bank robber apprehended
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police have located an taken into custody the man they say robbed the Jersey Shore State Bank on September 6. On September 7, at approximately 7 p.m., investigators from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department, along with the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division and PA State Parole Agents, executed a search warrant on a vehicle at 7201 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Pa., according to a news release. Related...
PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
Flipped water truck closes section of road in Larksville
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
