Jersey Shore, PA

WBRE

Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County

Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall. To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3. The bridge, located...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started.  Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Bradford County to set DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9. PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer. Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Training Facilities Proposed near Northumberland County Jail

SUNBURY – A training facility for firefighters and shooting range for law enforcement has been proposed in Northumberland County. County commissioner Joe Klebon made the proposal during this week’s county prison board meeting. Klebon tells WKOK there’s still quite a bit of acreage not being used at the...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Early Morning Crash, Car vs. Tree

HERNDON — A car vs. tree incident in Lower Northumberland County caused Route 147 to be closed for a time Friday morning. PennDOT is doing their final clean-up at the scene right now. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us the crash happened around 4am a car vs. downed tree in the area of the Jackson Township/Lower Augusta Township. One person was injured.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Robber hits Jersey Shore State Bank office in Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Borough police, along with state police, are searching for an individual who pulled off a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank office on Main Street in the borough. Authorities said the man entered the bank just before 3 p.m., then fled the...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
wkok.com

Teen Missing in Sunbury, 16-Year-Old Gone Since August

SUNBURY – A 16-year-old male has been reported missing in Sunbury. Sunbury Police reported Friday they are looking for Jayden Davis, who was last seen over a week ago entering a vehicle in the Sunbury Area. Officers say Davis may be staying in Shamokin. Davis is described as a...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged Jersey Shore bank robber apprehended

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police have located an taken into custody the man they say robbed the Jersey Shore State Bank on September 6. On September 7, at approximately 7 p.m., investigators from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department, along with the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division and PA State Parole Agents, executed a search warrant on a vehicle at 7201 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Pa., according to a news release. Related...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Flipped water truck closes section of road in Larksville

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Luzerne County after a truck carrying water flipped onto its roof. The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of Wilson Street in Larksville. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the truck lost its brakes while going down the hill and flipped […]
LARKSVILLE, PA

