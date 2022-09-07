ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
BRAINERD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County

(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
TODD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision

A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Body of missing Zimmerman man located

It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton

It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
ROYALTON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident

HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
HORACE, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
BRAINERD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

