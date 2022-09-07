Read full article on original website
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man injured in Kandiyohi County collision
A Redwood Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision in Kandiyohi County over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday Robert Wayne Halvorson, age 18, of Redwood Falls, was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKZ southbound on County Road 2. A little before 4 p.m., Halvorson’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Ram pickup being driven westbound on Highway 7 by Matthew Williams Bevins, age 31, of Hopkins.
cbs3duluth.com
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
voiceofalexandria.com
Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton
It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
84-Year-old Woman Killed in ATV Rollover Near Monticello
MONTICELL0 -- A Monticello woman died in an ATV rollover. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a rural area in Monticello Township. Eighty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ross was driving the ATV along the edge of a soybean field, which is also along a steep...
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident
HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
Monticello Man Killed in Crash in Meeker County
KINGSTON -- A Monticello man died in a rollover in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in Kingston Township. A car was going south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Flint died in...
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
Save The Date: Free Smoke Alarms For Foley Residents From Fire Department & Red Cross
Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]
Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights? I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times. YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS. We asked our listeners to submit photos...
