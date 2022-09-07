ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MedCity News

The healthcare super-utilizer and the United States of healthcare

In 2020, 672,727 or 1% Medicaid Beneficiaries consumed $174 billion of healthcare services. The top 1% Medicaid super-utilizers accounted for 25% of the 2020 Medicaid budget, averaging $260,000 annually per person. each of healthcare expenditures [per person?]. The majority of super-utilizers remain in the top 1% of healthcare expenditures unless targeted interventions are provided. Solving the Super-Utilizer crisis is the most effective and efficient way to create a sustainable and equitable healthcare model for all Americans.
WebMD

CVS to Acquire Company That Makes House Calls

Announced Monday that it would acquire Signify Health, which has a network of doctors who make home visits. The $8 billion deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would give CVS a new way to reach customers at home through a network of more than 10,000 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants across all 50 states.
Motley Fool

Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint

With its latest move, Walmart aims to serve hundreds of thousands of seniors. The company has long had ambitions of expanding its presence in healthcare. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
US News and World Report

Walmart, UnitedHealth to Offer Preventive Healthcare Program for Seniors

(Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant...
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
