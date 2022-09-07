Read full article on original website
MedCity News
The healthcare super-utilizer and the United States of healthcare
In 2020, 672,727 or 1% Medicaid Beneficiaries consumed $174 billion of healthcare services. The top 1% Medicaid super-utilizers accounted for 25% of the 2020 Medicaid budget, averaging $260,000 annually per person. each of healthcare expenditures [per person?]. The majority of super-utilizers remain in the top 1% of healthcare expenditures unless targeted interventions are provided. Solving the Super-Utilizer crisis is the most effective and efficient way to create a sustainable and equitable healthcare model for all Americans.
WebMD
CVS to Acquire Company That Makes House Calls
Announced Monday that it would acquire Signify Health, which has a network of doctors who make home visits. The $8 billion deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, would give CVS a new way to reach customers at home through a network of more than 10,000 doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants across all 50 states.
Motley Fool
Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint
With its latest move, Walmart aims to serve hundreds of thousands of seniors. The company has long had ambitions of expanding its presence in healthcare. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
US News and World Report
Walmart, UnitedHealth to Offer Preventive Healthcare Program for Seniors
(Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant...
Washington Examiner
Social security payment 2022: First half of double $1,682 check payments to be sent in two days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are to receive the first half of their $1,682 September payments in two days. The Social Security Benefit Payments 2022 calendar shows that recipients' first payments of $841 will be doled out on Sept. 1. The second payments will be sent out at the end of that month.
Ohio judge rules Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million for damages related to opioid crisis
Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties for damages related to the opioid crisis, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022
Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.
Families To Receive $450 Per Child
Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
