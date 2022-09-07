ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WebMD

COVID Omicron Boosters About to Arrive, With Some Controversy

Aug. 31, 2022 – COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants currently dominating in the United States could be available in the next few days, but their arrival comes with some controversy. The FDA granted emergency approval to the mRNA boosters from Pfizer and Moderna today....
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
Fast Company

You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster

The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
Verywell Health

What You Need to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Boosters

The COVID-19 booster shots are getting an upgrade. Federal health authorities greenlit the long-awaited reformulated boosters by Moderna and Pfizer for people ages 12 and older last week. The booster vaccines are modified to better protect vaccinated people against hospitalization and death from newer viral variants. They are bivalent, meaning...
MedPage Today

CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States

Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
ohmymag.co.uk

Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India

There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
CNET

CDC Recommends New Omicron COVID Boosters

A committee of doctors and other medical experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. Shortly after, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the panel's vote -- the final regulatory step needed to start the fall COVID-19 campaign in the US. Shots should be available at pharmacies throughout the US in the coming days.
labroots.com

Omicron-Specific Booster Shots Will be Available Soon

Soon, vaccine booster shots that are specific to the Omicron variant will be available in many countries. The new Omicron boosters are bivalent meaning they target two different new strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; in this case, the vaccine booster shots are intended to direct the body to make antibodies against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Those subvariants are still circulating at high levels around the world, along with some other Omicron subvariants. This does not mean, however, that your body will be getting more mRNA in this new shot. The total mRNA content of the vaccine will remain the same as previous boosters, but it will be split between the variants.
Axios

Omicron vaccine boosters are rolling out in Utah

Omicron vaccine booster shots are rolling out in pharmacies, doctor's offices and local health agencies throughout the state this week. Driving the news: The FDA authorized retooled COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna last week to better protect against the contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. Why it matters: Studies have shown...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CDC expert panel OKs omicron-specific boosters from Pfizer, Moderna

(HealthDay News) — A vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Thursday to recommend updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within days. All that is needed now...
MedicalXpress

Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'

Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
CBS Miami

Experts urge flu vaccines for children as soon as possible

NEW YORK - The American Academy of Pediatrics is advising that all children receive the flu vaccine as soon as it's available, ideally by the end of October. The flu vaccine is recommended for children six months and older with rare exceptions. The AAP says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Their new policy statement shows there was low flu vaccine coverage last year, with just 55% of children vaccinated. Coverage was lower for Black children compared to White children. While flu infection rates were lower last season likely...
