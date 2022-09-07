Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report
Britain's Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Head to Scotland to Be With Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth following news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Muvija M; writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
President Biden finally is sounding the alarm about democracy. Good
President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last week, on the imminent threat to democracy, marks an important moment in US history. The president was precise and direct about why democracy is under threat, and from whom. Throughout his speech, he made sure to distinguish between what he called “mainstream Republicans” on one side and extremist “Maga Republicans” on the other. But Biden also left no doubt that the extremist forces are not simply fringe phenomena, that today’s Republican party is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the Maga Republicans”.
Biden Reportedly Holding an Ambassador Slot Open for Nancy Pelosi if GOP Wins House
While it isn't yet a certainty, polls suggest Republicans will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. Should that happen, it would mark the end of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign. However, Washington insiders suspect the California rep already has a backup plan lined up: U.S. Ambassador to Italy.
Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
US News and World Report
Statement From Charles, Britain's New King
LONDON (Reuters) - Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the...
US News and World Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Tread Delicate Path After Queen's Death
ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) -Just before boarding a flight at Aberdeen on Friday, the morning after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry put his arm around the shoulder of an airport worker who had expressed her sympathy while accompanying him across the tarmac. It was a moment of...
US News and World Report
Explainer-What Weapons Could North Korea Send to Russia?
SEOUL (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said, an allegation immediately dismissed as "fake" by Russia's ambassador to the United Nations. North Korea has a long history of exporting weapons - many of...
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders
(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
US News and World Report
Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces were seizing an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war. FIGHTING. * Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region...
US News and World Report
In France, Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
PARIS (Reuters) -The Eiffel Tower's lights went dark early on Thursday night in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, with Parisians recalling a British monarch who anchored her country through upheaval with poise and grace for longer than many have lived. The 1997 death in Paris of Princess Diana prompted Elizabeth to...
US News and World Report
Kuwait's Long-Time Parliament Speaker Bows Out of Sept. Elections
KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said he would not run in legislative polls this month, handing a victory to opposition figures who had been critical of him in a domestic political standoff that has hindered fiscal reform. Kuwait holds early elections on Sept. 29 after the crown...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
Nature.com
Imaging hydrodynamic electrons flowing without Landauer"“Sharvin resistance
Electrical resistance usually originates from lattice imperfections. However, even a perfect lattice has a fundamental resistance limit, given by the Landauer1 conductance caused by a finite number of propagating electron modes. This resistance, shown by Sharvin2 to appear at the contacts of electronic devices, sets the ultimate conduction limit of non-interacting electrons. Recent years have seen growing evidence of hydrodynamic electronic phenomena3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18, prompting recent theories19,20 to ask whether an electronic fluid can radically break the fundamental Landauer"“Sharvin limit. Here, we use single-electron-transistor imaging of electronic flow in high-mobility graphene Corbino disk devices to answer this question. First, by imaging ballistic flows at liquid-helium temperatures, we observe a Landauer"“Sharvin resistance that does not appear at the contacts but is instead distributed throughout the bulk. This underpins the phase-space origin of this resistance-as emerging from spatial gradients in the number of conduction modes. At elevated temperatures, by identifying and accounting for electron"“phonon scattering, we show the details of the purely hydrodynamic flow. Strikingly, we find that electron hydrodynamics eliminates the bulk Landauer"“Sharvin resistance. Finally, by imaging spiralling magneto-hydrodynamic Corbino flows, we show the key emergent length scale predicted by hydrodynamic theories-the Gurzhi length. These observations demonstrate that electronic fluids can dramatically transcend the fundamental limitations of ballistic electrons, with important implications for fundamental science and future technologies.
Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source
ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected on Saturday to announce further funding to cushion the impact of an energy crisis and soaring inflation on the nation's households, a government source said.
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales must do it the hard way, says boss Gemma Grainger
Gemma Grainger says Wales must reach the World Cup the hard way as they prepare for Friday's play-off draw. Wales are in the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia. Manager Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as...
FIFA・
US News and World Report
Charles, Britain's Conflicted New Monarch
LONDON (Reuters) - With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years - the longest by an heir in British history. The role will be daunting. His...
