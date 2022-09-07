Read full article on original website
City Transfers Property to "Legacy Fresh Farms" Project
PRYOR, Oklahoma – In April the City of Pryor entered into an agreement with Land Hogs, LLC and Hawkins Family Limited Partnership to purchase property directly located across from City Hall. According to the contract presented at the April 19 city council meeting, 10 properties were sold for a purchase price of $1.8 million. Stated in the contract was the additional provision that the east side properties be developed as a trail head and green space.
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
Dewey City Council Allocates ARPA Funding
At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 6, 2022), the Dewey City Council allocated ARPA funding to three projects:. Approval was made to pay for the engine replacement on the 2007 International 4400 Pumper used by the fire department. The amount is undisclosed at this time due to the need to secure the part first and to determine who will install it.
Renovation Costs Stalling Transformation Of Bartlesville Church Into Convention Center
A plan to repurpose an old church in downtown Bartlesville has hit a financial road block. First Christian Church closed its doors in April and gave the building to the city, but the plan to turn it into a convention center is far too expensive. "We wanted to retain some...
OLLI Courses to Begin Soon in Bartlesville
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited area seniors to explore the many...
New COVID-19 booster doses available in Green County
TULSA, Okla. — The updated COVID-19 boosters green-lighted by the CDC on September 1st are arriving in Green Country. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with Ellen Niemitalo, the Manager of Immunizations for the Tulsa Health Department. She said they’ve received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses, but are still waiting...
Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher
Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
REPORT: Study Finds the FCC Conference Center Conversion Could Cost $17M
The cost of converting the former First Christian Church building into a conference center would come at a cost of $17 million, according to feasibility study conducted by consultant group Hunden Partners. FCC had planned to donate the facility to the City of Bartlesville in hopes that it would be...
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Lili Adams, Tara Catlin, Kade Hopkins, Nate Harper
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper. These interviews are made possible thanks to...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Two Tulsa nonprofits teaming up to eliminate homelessness
Lindsey House and the Lemon Aid Project teamed up over the holiday weekend to raise money for Lindsey House to continue its work with women with children experiencing situational homelessness.
St John Catholic Schools Celebrates 110 Years
September 9 will be a special day for St John Catholic School in Bartlesville as it celebrates 110 years of providing education to local residents. Faculty and students will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the lobby of the school where pictures will be taken with local dignitaries. The ceremony begins at 9:45 am.
Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair
Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
Broken Arrow Public Schools unveils sensory walkway for preschool students
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is excited for its new sensory lesson at its preschool. Teachers said students can’t learn other lessons before focusing on their stories. Teacher, Patty Hipsher, said she had the idea for a sensory walkway last year after finding ways to...
Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start
TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
Dewey Schools in Good Shape for New School Year
With just about one month of classes under their belt, the Dewey School District is in fine shape for what promises to be an exciting year of new students and staff. At the monthly Dewey School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Vince Vincent reported that the window upgrades, which had been delayed for five months due to supply chain disruptions, were now fully installed along with the roof, which had suffered damage last year and needed recovering. Although recent rains showed some leaks, those were quickly handled by the roofing company and now the only decision is whether to follow the roofer's recommendation to add downspouts to parts of the roof where water could leak back into the buildings or where it will pour down onto the walls and grounds, causing potential hazards. Vincent's recommendation was to wait until more rains occur to see the impact of the water.
