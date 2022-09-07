ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

pryorinfopub.com

City Transfers Property to "Legacy Fresh Farms" Project

PRYOR, Oklahoma – In April the City of Pryor entered into an agreement with Land Hogs, LLC and Hawkins Family Limited Partnership to purchase property directly located across from City Hall. According to the contract presented at the April 19 city council meeting, 10 properties were sold for a purchase price of $1.8 million. Stated in the contract was the additional provision that the east side properties be developed as a trail head and green space.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022

For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey City Council Allocates ARPA Funding

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 6, 2022), the Dewey City Council allocated ARPA funding to three projects:. Approval was made to pay for the engine replacement on the 2007 International 4400 Pumper used by the fire department. The amount is undisclosed at this time due to the need to secure the part first and to determine who will install it.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OLLI Courses to Begin Soon in Bartlesville

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited area seniors to explore the many...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New COVID-19 booster doses available in Green County

TULSA, Okla. — The updated COVID-19 boosters green-lighted by the CDC on September 1st are arriving in Green Country. On Wednesday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with Ellen Niemitalo, the Manager of Immunizations for the Tulsa Health Department. She said they’ve received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses, but are still waiting...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher

Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids

In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

St John Catholic Schools Celebrates 110 Years

September 9 will be a special day for St John Catholic School in Bartlesville as it celebrates 110 years of providing education to local residents. Faculty and students will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the lobby of the school where pictures will be taken with local dignitaries. The ceremony begins at 9:45 am.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair

Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Schools in Good Shape for New School Year

With just about one month of classes under their belt, the Dewey School District is in fine shape for what promises to be an exciting year of new students and staff. At the monthly Dewey School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Vince Vincent reported that the window upgrades, which had been delayed for five months due to supply chain disruptions, were now fully installed along with the roof, which had suffered damage last year and needed recovering. Although recent rains showed some leaks, those were quickly handled by the roofing company and now the only decision is whether to follow the roofer's recommendation to add downspouts to parts of the roof where water could leak back into the buildings or where it will pour down onto the walls and grounds, causing potential hazards. Vincent's recommendation was to wait until more rains occur to see the impact of the water.
DEWEY, OK

