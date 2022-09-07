ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah School District Extends Virtual Learning

As the FBI continues to investigate the shooting over Labor Day that involved students enrolled at the high school in the city of Tahlequah, a decision was made by the Superintendent of the district to extend distance learning for students who attend THS and Central schools. The extension will be through Monday, September 12. An announcement was made on the district's website.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
poncacitynow.com

One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
KHBS

Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits

ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
ARKOMA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Tahlequah, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Labor Day#Fbi#Tahlequah Police
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI  Now after recovery...
ANDERSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nativenewsonline.net

Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital

TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead

JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy