Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah School District Extends Virtual Learning
As the FBI continues to investigate the shooting over Labor Day that involved students enrolled at the high school in the city of Tahlequah, a decision was made by the Superintendent of the district to extend distance learning for students who attend THS and Central schools. The extension will be through Monday, September 12. An announcement was made on the district's website.
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
KHBS
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident
TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
Semi and SUV collide blocking US-60, Vinita, Okla. Fire on scene
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Wednesday afternoon Vinita Fire release details regarding a crash involving a semi and SUV. “No injuries Motor Vehicle Accident at Highway 60 & 82 junction. Emergency crews are still on scene, so please drive slow with caution!” — VINITA FIRE DEPT. Stay with...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI Now after recovery...
nativenewsonline.net
Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cherokee Nation Capital
TAHLEQUAH, Okla.— Law enforcement agencies today confirmed a triple shooting that left one person dead and two injured in the Cherokee Nation capital on Labor Day. One of the injured individuals has been treated and released from a local hospital, while the other remains in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources. The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
Woman says crowds, noise in a nearby parking lot is causing issues
A Tulsa family wants the city and police to do something about a noise problem near 71st and Memorial, Police say they are working on it
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teenager charged with manslaughter after car accident left one dead
JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney has charged 17-year-old Harley Wilson with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence for a crash that killed 18-year-old Hannah Weis in June. On June 12, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., Jenks Police Department received an emergency call reporting a serious motor...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
News On 6
Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
Rogers man arrested for attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
According to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Dennis J. Mulhern, 49, of Rogers, was arrested on September 5 for attempted kidnapping.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
