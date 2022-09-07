Read full article on original website
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
Arvest Foundation Donates to Wreaths Across America
This week, Arvest Foundation presented a $2000 check to the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 130 wreaths the group will lay on Veterans in December in White Rose Cemetary, the only city-owned cemetary in Bartlesville. The check was presented by Arvest Loan Manager David...
Adams Parc Facility Achieves Accreditation
The Joint Commission announced that it has issued accreditation to the Adams Parc Facility in Bartlesville after reviewing its services as part of the skilled nursing operations provided by its parent company, Ignite Medical Resorts of Chicago. Adams Parc was aquired by Ignite in 2020 and has become one of the top five facilities in the organization's corporate structure.
Two Tulsa nonprofits teaming up to eliminate homelessness
Lindsey House and the Lemon Aid Project teamed up over the holiday weekend to raise money for Lindsey House to continue its work with women with children experiencing situational homelessness.
St John Catholic School Celebration
Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
Mayor signs contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise
TULSA, Okla. — All Tulsa firefighters are getting a raise after the mayor signed a new contract on Friday. According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.
Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses
Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher
Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
New Veterans Center Opening In Sand Springs
The 'Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs' is a new organization created to help those who have served the country. The alliance is bringing several veterans groups together in downtown Sand Springs to help make a difference in the lives of those who have fought for freedom. Some of the...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair
Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
Renovation Costs Stalling Transformation Of Bartlesville Church Into Convention Center
A plan to repurpose an old church in downtown Bartlesville has hit a financial road block. First Christian Church closed its doors in April and gave the building to the city, but the plan to turn it into a convention center is far too expensive. "We wanted to retain some...
Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start
TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Lili Adams, Tara Catlin, Kade Hopkins, Nate Harper
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper. These interviews are made possible thanks to...
Indoor Judging, Fair Fellowship Event Featured at the Washington Co. Free Fair Today
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, September 6 through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is closed to the public for...
Dewey City Council Allocates ARPA Funding
At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 6, 2022), the Dewey City Council allocated ARPA funding to three projects:. Approval was made to pay for the engine replacement on the 2007 International 4400 Pumper used by the fire department. The amount is undisclosed at this time due to the need to secure the part first and to determine who will install it.
Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week
Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
TPS prepares for redistricting, though some board members say the changes could mean less diversity
TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsa Public Schools’ sites and families will have a new school board member representing them by the end of the year. The district is looking for input on redistricting and released different potential plans. According to law, school districts are required to redistrict a...
FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway
Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
