Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022

For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Arvest Foundation Donates to Wreaths Across America

This week, Arvest Foundation presented a $2000 check to the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 130 wreaths the group will lay on Veterans in December in White Rose Cemetary, the only city-owned cemetary in Bartlesville. The check was presented by Arvest Loan Manager David...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Adams Parc Facility Achieves Accreditation

The Joint Commission announced that it has issued accreditation to the Adams Parc Facility in Bartlesville after reviewing its services as part of the skilled nursing operations provided by its parent company, Ignite Medical Resorts of Chicago. Adams Parc was aquired by Ignite in 2020 and has become one of the top five facilities in the organization's corporate structure.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Bartlesville, OK
Society
Bartlesville, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Society
bartlesvilleradio.com

St John Catholic School Celebration

Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mayor signs contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise

TULSA, Okla. — All Tulsa firefighters are getting a raise after the mayor signed a new contract on Friday. According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses

Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher

Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
#Health Education#Health Care#Insurance#Bartlesville Ywca
News On 6

New Veterans Center Opening In Sand Springs

The 'Veterans Alliance Corps of Sand Springs' is a new organization created to help those who have served the country. The alliance is bringing several veterans groups together in downtown Sand Springs to help make a difference in the lives of those who have fought for freedom. Some of the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair

Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events

The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey City Council Allocates ARPA Funding

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 6, 2022), the Dewey City Council allocated ARPA funding to three projects:. Approval was made to pay for the engine replacement on the 2007 International 4400 Pumper used by the fire department. The amount is undisclosed at this time due to the need to secure the part first and to determine who will install it.
DEWEY, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Students Walkout For Second Time In 1 Week

Some high school students in Sand Springs walked out on Wednesday for the second time in a week. Those students said they wanted to bring attention to what they see as bullying and racist issues at their school. Fewer than 10 students were involved in the walkout on Wednesday, and one student said there would have been more, but said they were threatened with detention if they walked out. The district said students who walked out were given an unexcused absence.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Tulsa State Fair 2022 Prize Pack Giveaway

Tulsa, OK — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair is coming to Expo Square, September 29 - October 9, and FOX23 is giving you a chance to win one of four fantastic prize packages!. Entry Period: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT to Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. Participants may enter once during the Entry Period.
TULSA, OK

