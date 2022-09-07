A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO