Man suffers fatal gunshot wound in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead after he arrived at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a lethal gunshot wound on Friday night. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on the 3100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the victim, a man in...
Man dead, teen victim takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly shooting
The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.
Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head in broad daylight in West Philadelphia, police say. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Irving Street at 10:36 a.m. According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the...
Police: Girl, 12, stable after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young girl was hit by stray gunfire while she was playing outside Friday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street around 6 p.m. Captain John Walker told reporters that a 12-year-old girl...
Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say
MILL CREEK - A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. Officials say 16th District officers...
Woman critical after shooting inside West Philadelphia home
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.
Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
Armed suspect returns to Philadelphia cleaners to try and rob the store the next day: Police
The next day, police say the same armed suspect, wearing the same clothes, came back to steal more from the Philadelphia cleaners.
Video: 2 suspects break into West Philadelphia restaurant, steal thousands worth of items, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a West Philadelphia restaurant and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. According to police, the burglary happened on July 29 at Booker's Restaurant and Bar on Baltimore Avenue. Authorities say surveillance video shows two men smashing the...
Standoff ends in West Philadelphia with police taking homicide suspect into custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A standoff has ended in West Philadelphia with police taking a homicide suspect into custody on Friday. Investigators say the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 5400 block of Race Street.The standoff ended with no injuries.
Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
Pa. man gunned down while carrying groceries: report
A man on his way back home from the grocery store was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue, the news station reported. Police told WPVI that a man in his...
Police: 2 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia Rite-Aid
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars during an armed robbery of a Philadelphia drug store. The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspects who they believe robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street last Saturday. Investigators believe...
Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco
A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head, barricading in Ogontz apartment in custody, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after he shot his girlfriend before barricading himself in a home, police say. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 35th District officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of...
