Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: 2 sought in gunpoint robbery of Philadelphia Rite-Aid

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars during an armed robbery of a Philadelphia drug store. The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspects who they believe robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street last Saturday. Investigators believe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

