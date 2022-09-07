Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head in broad daylight in West Philadelphia, police say. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Irving Street at 10:36 a.m. According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the...
Man dead, teen victim takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly shooting
The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.
fox29.com
Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say
MILL CREEK - A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. Officials say 16th District officers...
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 12, stable after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young girl was hit by stray gunfire while she was playing outside Friday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street around 6 p.m. Captain John Walker told reporters that a 12-year-old girl...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Man suffers fatal gunshot wound in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead after he arrived at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a lethal gunshot wound on Friday night. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on the 3100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the victim, a man in...
Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.
Woman critical after shooting inside West Philadelphia home
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.
phl17.com
Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed suspect returns to Philadelphia cleaners to try and rob the store the next day: Police
The next day, police say the same armed suspect, wearing the same clothes, came back to steal more from the Philadelphia cleaners.
fox29.com
Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
Pa. man gunned down while carrying groceries: report
A man on his way back home from the grocery store was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue, the news station reported. Police told WPVI that a man in his...
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects break into West Philadelphia restaurant, steal thousands worth of items, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a West Philadelphia restaurant and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. According to police, the burglary happened on July 29 at Booker's Restaurant and Bar on Baltimore Avenue. Authorities say surveillance video shows two men smashing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Broken into, Robbed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a break-in and robbery at Booker’s...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
fox29.com
Woman, 41, critical after Friday afternoon shooting in Mill Creek, police say
MILL CREEK - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section. Officials say 16th District officers were called to the 4700 block of Brown Street Friday afternoon, around 1:30, on the report of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly
Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
$20,000 reward offered for armed and dangerous murder suspects in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in...
phl17.com
South Philadelphia teen girl has been located
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
phl17.com
Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
Comments / 3