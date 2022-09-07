ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Man shot in the pelvis, groin multiple times on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#North Philadelphia#Police#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Robbers Hit Same Convenience Store Twice In NE Philly

Philadelphia Police released a video yesterday of two robbers that hit a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. The first incident happened on July 18,at 7:15 AM. The male on the left of the above photo walked into the store to case it out, with no mask on. police said about a minute later he returns and announces a hold up. This time he had a mask on and pretended to have a gun. he got away with some cash. He must have forgot about the security cameras in the store that recorded him a short while before.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the face inside a Germantown home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm. According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

