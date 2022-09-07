Saprea offers path to healing and prevention against child sexual abuse

Read full article on original website
Related
How To Know If You Are In An Abusive Relationship: Types And Signs To Lookout For
In this article, we will be looking at how to know if you are in an abusive relationship and what signs to identify if your relationship is unhealthy. Intimate relationships that are abusive employ a variety of tactics by one partner, the abuser, to exercise power and control over the other, the victim. Contrary to popular belief, not all abusers are male, as is widely believed. So both male and female spouse abusers are discussed in this article.
Candy, cash, gifts: How rewards help recovery from addiction
Harold Lewis has been fighting drug addiction for years, but only recently started thinking recovery could be fun. The 59-year-old former cook earned small prizes — candy, gum, gift cards, sunglasses and headphones — for attending meetings and staying in treatment for opioid addiction during a 12-week program in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Addiction Recovery Should Include Trauma Integration
I’m six and a half years sober and have no desire to go back to drinking at this point. I’m past the point of needing to tame my inner alcohol demons. I no longer need to take things one day at a time, as I feel free to live my life without the weight of alcohol looming over my shoulder.
Soul Shop Is Using The Power Of Faith To Combat Suicide In The Black Community
Soul Shop is using the church as a catalyst to combat suicide in the Black community. The post Soul Shop Is Using The Power Of Faith To Combat Suicide In The Black Community appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study Says Physical Punishments Like Spanking Hurt Children’s Mental Health
Spanking is the most common form of corporal punishment among children, as 54% of kids experience it. However, most parents don’t know it’s now deemed physical abuse. Psychologists and pediatricians claim it causes more harm than good; therefore, it should be avoided. Also, there seems to be a...
KIDS・
Pastors battle skyrocketing burnout amid politics, pandemic: 'Wearing on the soul'
Bitter divisions over politics and the pandemic have seeped into churches and led to increasing rates of job burnout among pastors, multiple clergy members and those who counsel them told Fox News Digital. "Our faith does not exempt us from anxiety, depression, temptation or COVID, so that's to be expected,"...
psychreg.org
Family Psychotherapist Advises Parents on How to Talk to Young People About Suicide
Suicide is the UK’s biggest killer of young people aged 35 and under. One in five teenagers will report being suicidal or thinking about suicide at any time. Talking about suicide can help prevent young people and children from dying by suicide. However, many parents and caregivers are wary of discussing such a serious and sensitive topic.
KIDS・
Comments / 0