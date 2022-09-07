Read full article on original website
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
Highest Percentage Of Hunters? Where Does North Dakota Rank?
Fewer and fewer people are picking up a gun to hunt each fall. Here's why.
Western U.S. wildfires cause hazy North Dakota skies
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wildfires in the western part of the U.S. are causing hazy skies in North Dakota. The state Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting their time outdoors while smoky conditions continue. Small particles of ash and soot increased in the skies over the state Tuesday.
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
Wildfires causing smoky conditions across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising people with respiratory conditions to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota. Extremely...
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
Here’s North Dakota’s Top ‘Unique’ Fashion And Beauty Trend
Hang on to your bucket hats; the most popular unique fashion trend in North Dakota is surprising.
Showcasing North Dakota made goods
The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.
Here Are The Best Places In North Dakota For Fall Foliage
10 suggestions from the ND Department of Tourism. Leaves are also dropping off soon due to a recent lack of moisture. So it's good for Bismarck/Mandan that two locations in the top ten are right in our backyard! It may even be your backyard. Best North Dakota Sites For Fall...
3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord […]
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
10 Of North Dakota’s Homicide Investigations Gone Cold
The following cases have been labeled as 'cold' by local law enforcement agencies and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
North Dakota House race heats up over abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Dakota voter Stacy Sturm says affordable healthcare will be at the top of her mind when she decides who to send to Washington. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I know I’m looking at insurmountable bills right now,” said Sturm. “I’ve saved my entire life - I’ve worked 38 years, saved up, and one diagnosis and all my money is gone”
