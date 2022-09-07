Harwood’s ten Dallas restaurants now serve some of the best steaks, burgers and beef in DFW – all from Harwood’s own super-premium Wagyu cattle ranch

Read full article on original website
Best places to get wiener schnitzel in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
When you think of Wiener Schnitzel, at least in America, you probably think of the hot dog chain. Well, today, we are not talking about the chain, but rather the original food Wiener Schnitzel, an Austria dish that is a breaded, deep-fried veal cutlet.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Here’s Where You Can Snag Mooncakes in Time for Saturday’s Mid-Autumn Festival
Mooncakes are a treasured pastry for Asian countries that participate in the mid-autumn festival, a celebration based on the lunar calendar that honors the harvest moon. The treats are compact and typically filled with a sweet paste made of red bean or purple taro, while some are savory and stuffed with pork or egg yolk.
CW33 NewsFix
Best spots in Dallas to get salami & salami sandwiches
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwich meat can be some of the most coveted and sought-after meat on the market no matter the time of year. It could be ham, turkey, roast beef, or even the humble and flavor-packed salami. Wednesday, September 7 is National Salami Day! This special meat can...
Report says these are the best places to live in Dallas if you’re recently divorced
When we say "till death do us part" some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn't work out that way.
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
Luxurious abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea by Dallas’ Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the brand new Italian restaurant opening close to Dallas’ Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the previous Hearth Pies house at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — proper subsequent door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and only a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
$3M lotto ticket sold at Terry's Food in Fort Worth
AUSTIN(CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is home to a new multi-millionaire. Someone claimed the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.The ticket was bought at Terry's Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Reality TV star bringing Gas Monkey restaurant, venue to Lewisville
Richard Rawlings, made famous on the Discovery Channel series “Fast N’ Loud,” recently announced plans to bring a new restaurant, live music venue and more to one site in Lewisville. Rawlings, the celebrity owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, had previously announced a new Gas Monkey...
Yardbird's 27-Hour Brine Renders Impressive Fried Chicken, But Don't Skip the Biscuits
Yardbird opened a couple of years ago near downtown in the Park District, and it's become a popular restaurant, particularly for brunch. It originated in Miami and spread to Vegas, D.C., L.A., Chicago ... and Singapore. The Southern-heavy menu includes buttermilk biscuits, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and chicken 'n' watermelon waffles.The place uses a 27-hour brining process for its fried chicken.
Hot Property: Get Panoramic Downtown Views in This Two-Story, $10 Million Condo
With many condos, less is more. After all, it’s typically a home for singles or down-sizers. You don’t need all the trappings of a single-family house. But if you are interested in a sky-high mansion, then you might want to take a look at Unit 2505 in the Bleu Ciel condominium. If you’re not, voyeurism is always in vogue.
Report: Dallas-based life insurance tech company named No. 2 best workplace in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to choosing a company to start or continue working for, having a good workplace is top of mind for employees across the country and the world. If you’re working in the financial services and insurance world or looking to get into it, you’re going to want to check this report out from Great Place To Work. Recently, it released the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for 2022.
Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations
The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
10 Great Sports Bars to Watch Dallas-Fort Worth Teams
The Dallas bar scene has something for everyone, from high-end cocktail joints to laid-back dives. The best Dallas sports bars are stocked with TVs, quick with the drinks, and draw fun-loving crowds ready to cheer on their favorite teams. So, when sports are your top priority, the city abides. Here...
Rock & Brews coming next year to Grapevine
Rock & Brews sells pizza, burgers, wings, nachos, beer and more. (Courtesy Rock & Brews) American restaurant chain Rock & Brews will start construction in November on its Grapevine location at 440 W. Hwy. 114, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Rock & Brews was approved to be built by Grapevine City Council in July 2021. An opening date has not been announced, but construction is expected to be completed by May 2023, the listing stated. Rock & Brews was co-founded by Kiss rock band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The restaurant features several beers on tap as well as burgers, wings, pizza and more. www.rockandbrews.com.
