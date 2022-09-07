ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Denham Springs, LA
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Government
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Loyola Maroon

Loyola launches 17-month nursing degree

Loyola University New Orleans announced the launch of an accelerated nursing program beginning in the Spring 2023 academic term, in a press release published this summer. The 17-month long, full-time hybrid program offers both synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experiences, according to the school’s website. This program will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers "Buy One Get One Free" for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Belden Batiste: New Orleans Needs New Leadership; Rebuffs Response to NOLA Tribune

The Tribune newspaper recently published an editorial in support of Cantrell. Batiste wrote a scathing response which Big Easy Magazine is publishing in it’s entirety. The Tribune’s article titled It Ain’t About Us misrepresents the intent of the recall. Why does it bother you that this action is sponsored by black people? YOU say, WE are complicit in doing others’ dirty work. Regardless of race, ethnicity and gender, WE SHOULD HOLD ALL ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. Well, your opinion is your opinion, BUT YOUR STORY DOES NOT CONSIDER ALL FACTORS LEADING TO THIS DECISION.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

'BOGO' Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell says she won't repay New Orleans for first-class flights

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city the roughly $29,000 she charged this year to fly first- or business-class on official trips, despite a policy that requires municipal employees to buy the lowest airfare available. Speaking to reporters Thursday at a news conference covered by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo

Celebrate the grandparent in your life by attending Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo Presented by United Healthcare and DePaul Community Health Centers in Partnership with Sesame Workshop!. This event honors grandparents with family-friendly activities, live entertainment by Gina Brown, and the Ascension (DePaul) mobile health unit. Learn more here: https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/grandparents-day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

