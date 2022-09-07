Read full article on original website
Related
Community members pick up groceries at drive-thru food pantry at DePaul Community Health Center
On the second Friday of every month, the DePaul Community Health Center partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry.
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
NOLA.com
Castine Center improvements will expand the types of events the venue can hold
Like many 20-something year old structures that have completely dodged renovation, the Castine Center at Pelican Park near Mandeville needed a face-lift. Thanks to a $2.7 million upgrade, the largest events center in St. Tammany Parish is beginning to look very good for its age. Workers are currently putting the...
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loyola Maroon
Loyola launches 17-month nursing degree
Loyola University New Orleans announced the launch of an accelerated nursing program beginning in the Spring 2023 academic term, in a press release published this summer. The 17-month long, full-time hybrid program offers both synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experiences, according to the school’s website. This program will...
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu to be remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday in New Orleans
Moon Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who spawned a political dynasty and served in all three branches of government, and at all three levels, will be remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 6367 St. Charles Ave....
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigeasymagazine.com
Belden Batiste: New Orleans Needs New Leadership; Rebuffs Response to NOLA Tribune
The Tribune newspaper recently published an editorial in support of Cantrell. Batiste wrote a scathing response which Big Easy Magazine is publishing in it’s entirety. The Tribune’s article titled It Ain’t About Us misrepresents the intent of the recall. Why does it bother you that this action is sponsored by black people? YOU say, WE are complicit in doing others’ dirty work. Regardless of race, ethnicity and gender, WE SHOULD HOLD ALL ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. Well, your opinion is your opinion, BUT YOUR STORY DOES NOT CONSIDER ALL FACTORS LEADING TO THIS DECISION.
bizneworleans.com
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons
NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell says she won't repay New Orleans for first-class flights
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city the roughly $29,000 she charged this year to fly first- or business-class on official trips, despite a policy that requires municipal employees to buy the lowest airfare available. Speaking to reporters Thursday at a news conference covered by...
NOLA.com
30,000 ducks ready for Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser at City Park's Big Lake Saturday
Close to 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge at City Park's Big Lake Saturday at noon, with one of the sponsored yellow fowl being worth $5,000. The Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby fundraiser will see the yellow quackers launched at 2 p.m. Each of the ducks has a...
neworleanslocal.com
Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo
Celebrate the grandparent in your life by attending Grandparents Day at Audubon Zoo Presented by United Healthcare and DePaul Community Health Centers in Partnership with Sesame Workshop!. This event honors grandparents with family-friendly activities, live entertainment by Gina Brown, and the Ascension (DePaul) mobile health unit. Learn more here: https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/grandparents-day.
NOLA.com
After appeals process, LHSAA's select/nonselect balance shifts again, playoff structure pending
The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations. Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the...
myneworleans.com
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
Comments / 0