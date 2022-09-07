The Tribune newspaper recently published an editorial in support of Cantrell. Batiste wrote a scathing response which Big Easy Magazine is publishing in it’s entirety. The Tribune’s article titled It Ain’t About Us misrepresents the intent of the recall. Why does it bother you that this action is sponsored by black people? YOU say, WE are complicit in doing others’ dirty work. Regardless of race, ethnicity and gender, WE SHOULD HOLD ALL ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. Well, your opinion is your opinion, BUT YOUR STORY DOES NOT CONSIDER ALL FACTORS LEADING TO THIS DECISION.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO