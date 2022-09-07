ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNN

Big Brands You Didn’t Know Existed On Amazon

There are so many incredible, big brands on Amazon that the days when you only ordered your contact lenses from there are long gone. In this article, we have rounded up 35 cool and useful items from some of the biggest and most well-known brands found on Amazon. Diversify your shopping and discover something new.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
CNN

35 Home Items That Will Make You Say "Thank You For Inventing This"

Home appliances are constantly getting more intelligent, but gadgets shouldn’t get all the credit. There are a lot of items out there that push the envelope of design without apps, WiFi, or smart assistants. That being said, we’re focusing on all of the above–home products that’ll make you want to thank the inventor. You’ll come across kitchen tools, personal care products, ease-of-life items, and uniquely genius devices. And whether they’re as complex as a UV sanitizing machine or as down-to-earth as a clever clothing drying rack, chances are you’ll want them in your home.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best products we’ve tested in May: Pillows, budget laptops and more

CNN Underscored is constantly testing products to find the absolute best in each respective category. This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best pillows to budget laptops to standing desks — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from May.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best carbon steel pans in 2022

Carbon steel pans are favorites of professional chefs since they're versatile, durable workhorses that can go from the stovetop to the oven and are easy to care for, and we've found the best ones for your home kitchen.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best mops in 2022, tried and tested

We tested a dozen mops to find the best models to get stubborn dirt and grime off of the hard floors in your home, whether your cleaning tasks involve hardwood floor, linoleum, tile or vinyl.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best robot mops in 2022

A robot mop — much like a robot vacuum, but armed with a water tank and microfiber cloths or mop pads that wipe your floor in place of or in addition to a dust bin — can be incredibly useful as part of your regular cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best vacuum cleaners of 2022

Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best electric toothbrushes in 2022

We've found the best electric toothbrushes, with built-in timers, apps and multiple brushing modes that not just do a better job than a manual toothbrush, but teach you to take better care of your teeth.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

CNN

