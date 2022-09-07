ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods

You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
There is One Presidential Landmark in Illinois you need to Visit

According to one website, there are 9 Presidential Landmarks every history buff needs to visit, and one of them is right here in the Land of Lincoln...and spoiler alert...it has to do with Lincoln. The travel website called thediscoverer.com put together a list titled 9 Presidential Landmarks Every History Buff...
ILLINOIS STATE
8 Adventurous Illinois Trips You Should Make This Fall

Illinois really shows off its best side during the Fall months. The weather is pretty much perfect. There's a special "fall" scent in the air. And the trees put on their annual display of fireworks all across the Land of Lincoln. The great site Only In Your State compiled a...
ILLINOIS STATE
'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
ILLINOIS STATE
When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed

Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
ROCKFORD, IL
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation

Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
ILLINOIS STATE
Rain returns this weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Weather looks great for high school football this evening, but big changes are on the way this weekend!. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country

As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, IL
