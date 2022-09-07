Read full article on original website
This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV
This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV. In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began...
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
There is One Presidential Landmark in Illinois you need to Visit
According to one website, there are 9 Presidential Landmarks every history buff needs to visit, and one of them is right here in the Land of Lincoln...and spoiler alert...it has to do with Lincoln. The travel website called thediscoverer.com put together a list titled 9 Presidential Landmarks Every History Buff...
8 Adventurous Illinois Trips You Should Make This Fall
Illinois really shows off its best side during the Fall months. The weather is pretty much perfect. There's a special "fall" scent in the air. And the trees put on their annual display of fireworks all across the Land of Lincoln. The great site Only In Your State compiled a...
WTHI
'Opening Doors' program relaunched to help prospective homebuyers in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is relaunching the "Opening Doors" Homebuyer Program to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Monarch Migration: Butterfly Viewing Peaking In Northern Illinois
As interesting as I find getting a good look at migrating monarch butterflies making their way throughout Northern Illinois on their way South for the winter, I've gotta tell you that learning the reason why they're called "butterflies" in the first place is even more intriguing. That's what we call...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation
Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
hoiabc.com
Rain returns this weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Weather looks great for high school football this evening, but big changes are on the way this weekend!. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
NBC Chicago
2 Illinois Haunted Houses Named Among Best in Country
As the weather begins to cool down and the spooky spirit enters the air, Illinois residents can visit two of the country's top-rated haunted houses with Halloween on the horizon. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago in Schiller Park and Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights were included on a list...
Watch: Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.
This One Rare Wisconsin Quarter In Your Pocket Could Score You $2000!
I may not be much of a collector, (unless collecting dogs counts), but here are a few things I do know about collecting;. Some people collect things as an investment, while others just like surrounding themselves with things that make them smile. It doesn't matter what inspired the collection, people...
