EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations struggled to find common ground Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. An immediate solution had not been anticipated at Friday’s meeting, but it indicated how Moscow’s gas restrictions and threat of a full cutoff has dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services like heat and light.
UK watchdog to examine whether telecoms companies mislead customers
The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will...
UK to cap energy prices, end fracking ban to ease crisis
LONDON (AP) — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that her Conservative government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left residents across the United Kingdom facing a bleak winter. The moves are a huge government intervention in the economy by Truss, who sees herself as a small-state, free-market conservative. She says she favors tax cuts over handouts, but she has been forced to act by the scale of the crisis as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent energy prices surging. Truss also said she will approve more North Sea oil drilling and lift a ban on fracking to increase the domestic energy supply. It was a huge policy announcement from a prime minister who only took office on Tuesday. And it was overshadowed by concerns about the health of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. As Truss made her statement in the House of Commons, she was informed that the queen is under medical care and doctors are “concerned” for her health.
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...
Ukraine's surprising comeback could be giving markets a boost
Ukrainian forces have made sweeping advances in September in their fight against Russia, easing some investor fears of a prolonged war-induced energy crisis in Europe.
The worst of inflation finally might be over
Is inflation really peaking? Are consumers growing more confident? We'll get those answers this week when the latest consumer and producer price indexes as well as retail sales figures for August all come out.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
BBC
Telecom firm spends £100m expanding network
Plans by an East Yorkshire telecoms firm to extend its full fibre broadband network to another 50,000 homes and businesses have been announced. KCOM said it planned to spend £100m to expand services in 14 towns and villages across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The company said it would mean...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
How the Queen's soft power has helped keep the United Kingdom together
Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth II was a unifying force, wielding her soft power delicately and discreetly with the singular aim of keeping the nations of the United Kingdom together.
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent. Here's an insight into what kind of monarch King Charles III will be.
Top Tories may change – but the ideas stay the same
You argue that it would be churlish not to credit advances in diverse representation in the Tory cabinet (Editorial, 7 September). But is there any real advance if the views being espoused by its new members are still remarkably similar to the white men they have replaced, and in some cases actually denying the experience of other people of colour?
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
GO in the Know: Safest Places To Retire Outside the US, Dollar Tree’s Best Fall Items & Top Financial Advice of the Week
We can all use a little help with financial planning from time to time, so take a break between football games on this lovely Sunday and get some money advice from those in the know. The Big Lead:...
TechCrunch
Climate tech is a hot investment in 2022 — next five years could be even hotter
What’s more, deal counts and values were up in the second quarter of this year compared with the first, suggesting that the slowdown has more or less skipped climate tech. Though deal count is down nearly 19% compared with last year, it was up 15.4% in the second quarter, according to a PitchBook analysis. Total market deal value, down year over year, was up significantly in Q2, and the average value per deal has held steady at $23.6 million, more than triple what it was five years ago.
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Verily raises $1 billion as tech giants enter red hot healthcare sector
The round was led by Alphabet, the company said in its announcement. Verily also announced changes to its executive team that will go into effect January 2023. The company’s founder Andy Conrad will become executive chairman of the Verily board. Stephen Gillett, who is president of the company, will be promoted to CEO. Gillett initially joined Verily as an operational advisor and to lead the company’s cybersecurity efforts. At the time, he was co-founder and CEO of Chronicle, an Alphabet cybersecurity company that is now part of Google Cloud.
U.S. firms see tentative progress on inflation and labor supply, Fed says
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. firms reported economic activity was unchanged in July through late August, with further softening expected over the next year even as they saw some tentative greenshoots in the ongoing battle against labor shortages and price pressures, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
International Regulators Struggle With How to Oversee DeFi
International financial regulators are trying sink their teeth into decentralized finance (DeFi), but they are split on whether they can do so simply by extending current norms. Standard setters see DeFi, which uses software to replicate traditional financial services like lending, as the next step in crypto markets. But in...
CNN
