If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!. But that doesn't keep the...
The former Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh died as a result of inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner has ruled. The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on 11 August. An autopsy carried out by the Southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office found...
Dave Mustaine hit the canvas but lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world. Dave Mustaine is alive and well. Two years after doctors gave him the all-clear following treatment for throat cancer, he’s looking good for his 60 years as he sits in his home office in Tennessee talking to Classic Rock about his life and career as the leader of Megadeth. His face has a few creases, his long hair, once flame-red, is now a shade of grey.
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett continues his country-rock adventures with warm-hearted new single Born & Raised. Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo single, Born & Raised, a product of a March 2021 trip he took to country mecca Nashville, Tennessee. It's the second solo single Shiflett...
It’s been a wild ride for Dave Mustaine over the last six-and-a-bit years. In that gap between ripping 15th studio album Dystopia and brand-new 16th offering The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! – the longest between-records break of his career – the legendary Megadeth frontman has survived a throat cancer scare and the global pandemic, he’s weathered the messy departure of founding bassist Dave Ellefson, and he’s aged (dis)gracefully into his 60s. Rather than pumping the brakes or allowing shades of grey to creep into his sound like so many peers, however, Big Dave seems hungrier than ever.
