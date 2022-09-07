Dave Mustaine hit the canvas but lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world. Dave Mustaine is alive and well. Two years after doctors gave him the all-clear following treatment for throat cancer, he’s looking good for his 60 years as he sits in his home office in Tennessee talking to Classic Rock about his life and career as the leader of Megadeth. His face has a few creases, his long hair, once flame-red, is now a shade of grey.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 HOURS AGO