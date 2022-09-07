ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
loudersound.com

The Big Interview: Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine hit the canvas but lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world. Dave Mustaine is alive and well. Two years after doctors gave him the all-clear following treatment for throat cancer, he’s looking good for his 60 years as he sits in his home office in Tennessee talking to Classic Rock about his life and career as the leader of Megadeth. His face has a few creases, his long hair, once flame-red, is now a shade of grey.
Kerrang

Megadeth: Dave Mustaine’s track-by-track guide to The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

It’s been a wild ride for Dave Mustaine over the last six-and-a-bit years. In that gap between ripping 15th studio album Dystopia and brand-new 16th offering The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! – the longest between-records break of his career – the legendary Megadeth frontman has survived a throat cancer scare and the global pandemic, he’s weathered the messy departure of founding bassist Dave Ellefson, and he’s aged (dis)gracefully into his 60s. Rather than pumping the brakes or allowing shades of grey to creep into his sound like so many peers, however, Big Dave seems hungrier than ever.
