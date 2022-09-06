Read full article on original website
太好了
2d ago
The Governor of New York said there are "now" laws in place and consequences for anyone carrying a gun in a no (near school) gun zone..
Reply(1)
2
Eddie Velasquez
2d ago
big deal nobody cares. we should be so lucky and have this happen everyday.
Reply
5
VIDEO: 12 sought after man beaten, slashed, robbed unprovoked at West Indian Day Parade
The NYPD released chaotic video Friday of the group attacking the 44-year-old victim at Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights during Monday’s festivities.
News 12
Man brutally robbed by group while attending West Indian Day Parade, police say
A group of 12 people attacked and robbed a man in an unprovoked attack at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, police say. The 44-year-old victim was standing on Eastern Parkway around 7 p.m. when the group began to punch and kick his body and head repeatedly, police say, with one suspect also slashing the victim in the chest.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
NBC New York
Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD
A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
Man whose conviction was tossed because of crooked New York cop says there's still a 'sea of problems' and the system is 'corrupt'
"This system is extremely, extremely corrupt," Gregory Barnes told Insider. The NYPD cop that put him away was later convicted of planting evidence.
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
NBC New York
34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
Armed Men Posing as DEA Agents Carjack New York City Driver
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported today that they are...
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
10 alleged members of Bronx 'ABG' gang face life in prison on murder, assault, other charges
Ten alleged members of a notorious Bronx street gang were charged in federal court on Wednesday, officials announced.
