ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 13

太好了
2d ago

The Governor of New York said there are "now" laws in place and consequences for anyone carrying a gun in a no (near school) gun zone..

Reply(1)
2
Eddie Velasquez
2d ago

big deal nobody cares. we should be so lucky and have this happen everyday.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loaded gun was recovered from a suspect inside the 120th Precinct stationhouse in St. George last month, authorities allege. The episode began when police spotted Christian Borrome, 27, of Castleton Avenue in Tompkinsville, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk without a bell or another audible device on Aug. 30 around 2:30 p.m. in his community, according to police and the criminal complaint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Woman, Man Found Dead in 5th-Floor Hallway in Apparent Murder-Suicide: NYPD

A 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in a Bronx hallway early Friday in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say. Cops responding to a call about a person shot in the Williamsbridge Road building just after midnight found the man and woman shot in a fifth-floor hallway. The man had been shot in the head. The woman was shot in the neck.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Village#Street Gang#Police#911#Violent Crime#Avenue C#Bellevue Hospital#The New York Post#The Village Sun
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

34-Year-Old Stabbed in Gut in Unprovoked Midtown Attack

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the gut in front of a midtown Manhattan high-rise early Wednesday in what authorities say appears to have been an unprovoked attack. According to police, the victim was on West 36th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when the stranger walked up and flashed a knife. Then he shoved the weapon into the man's stomach, police said. It didn't appear any words were exchanged.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate

A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy