UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - The Davenport University women's soccer team traveled to Saginaw Valley State on Friday afternoon to open GLIAC play against the Cardinals. The home team netted two goals right before halftime (42' and 44') before the Panthers were able to get on the board in the 78th minute thanks to Ainsley Oliver's first career score. However, it was too little, too late for the visitors as SVSU won the match with that same score of 2-1. Saginaw Valley State (3-1-1, 1-0 GLIAC) out-shot Davenport (1-3-1, 0-1 GLIAC) 19-6, including 5-2 in shots on goal, and finished with five corner-kick attempts to the Panthers' three. DU's six shot attempts came from five different players including Citlali Luna (2 shots), Oliver (1 shot, 1 shot on goal), Haley Diekevers (1 shot, 1 shot on goal), Gabby Scholten (1 shot), and Aida Holihan (1 shot), who assisted on Oliver's goal. That helper marked the first assist of Holihan's career.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO