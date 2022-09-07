Laurel High School soccer came out firing against the Libby Loggers on Friday, Sept. 2. The boys team soundly defeated Libby 4 – 0. Cooper Davis had a hat trick by scoring three goals. Blake Hutton offered up an assist for one of the goals. The other two were unassisted. Jayden Remmick also scored a goal against the Loggers with an assist from Tucker Davis.

LAUREL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO