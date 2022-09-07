ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Realterm Acquires 33,500 SF Industrial Property in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Global investment management firm Realterm has acquired a 33,500-square-foot industrial property located at 74 Avenue L in Newark. The facility sits on a 1.7-acre site near the Port of Newark and features 15 dock-high doors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Torsten Thaler, Steve Shoemaker and Tom Tucci at Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.
Delshah Capital Completes 180-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer and private equity firm Delshah Capital has completed 22 Chapel Street, a 180-unit multifamily project in downtown Brooklyn. The transit-served property consists of 125 market-rate apartments and 55 affordable housing units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, a social lounge, library and coworking space, children’s play area and a communal kitchen. The affordable housing component will be restricted to households earning up to 130 percent of the area median income. CetraRuddy Architecture designed the project, while OTL and Titanium Construction provided general contracting and construction management services.
