Texas State

News Channel 25

Drier to end week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts a much drier pattern in Central Texas. The system responsible for our multiple rain chances continues to rotate off to the east, which is sending drier air over our area. While it will still be a little humid due to recent rainfall, you will notice a slight dip in humidity with this drier air. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the low 90s, and rain chances will be much lower. An isolated shower is still possible, but its a very low chance.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Seasonable weekend weather in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following our multiple rain chances and stretch of humid days, we are in for a real treat this weekend!. A weak cold front worked through that shifted our winds around to the northeast. That is leading to a morning with lows in the upper 60s and more importantly, an afternoon that lacks humidity. It will still be warm, but seasonable with highs in the low to mid 90s, but the feel-like temperatures won't really budge.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Dye spill leaves behind a mess on South Carolina interstate

There was a colorful mess on Interstate-85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Officials say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. "While the colors are pretty, we're pretty...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Texas State
News Channel 25

Faces of Fort Hood: Captain Arnoud Stopples, Dutch soldier stationed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is one of the nation's largest army installations housing thousands of soldiers, but America is not the only country that has troops there. Captain Arnoud Stopples is a soldier with the royal Netherlands Army working alongside the Royal Netherlands Air Force as a signals officer keeping their communications equipment safe and operating at 100 percent.
FORT HOOD, TX
News Channel 25

LGBTQ youth at 3.5 higher risk for suicide

WACO, Texas — Suicide is an uncomfortable topic, but one that's so important to talk about. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and mental health experts hope it makes conversations easier to have. "Not talking about it increases the stigma behind it, maybe prevents people from reaching out for...
TEXAS STATE

