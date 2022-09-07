CENTRAL TEXAS — Today starts a much drier pattern in Central Texas. The system responsible for our multiple rain chances continues to rotate off to the east, which is sending drier air over our area. While it will still be a little humid due to recent rainfall, you will notice a slight dip in humidity with this drier air. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the low 90s, and rain chances will be much lower. An isolated shower is still possible, but its a very low chance.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO