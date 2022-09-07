Read full article on original website
Related
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors
Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
Paris Department Stores Host Parties
Paris department stores celebrated la rentrée — the traditional back-to-school season — with a week full of events. La Samaritaine launched its “Paris en mode Arty” program, with a chic coctail at the store’s ultra-modern Rivoli location.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests Bright Pop Art decorated the floors with installations from young artists. A graduate of Hermès crafts academy, Marion Flament took over the street-level windows with a bright sunburst glass sculpture, while Ella Batts uses body parts blown out of proportion...
Israel's Shufersal opens first checkout free store in Tel Aviv
JERUSALEM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal (SAE.TA) said on Thursday it had opened the country's first autonomous store where shoppers do not have to queue at checkout or scan any goods and where payments and receipts are settled digitally.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and Kohl’s are all slashing prices – the three items you can save the most on
DEPARTMENT stores have announced a surplus in stock that will lead to major discounts. Nordstrom, Macy's, and Kohl's have recently joined the list of stores that will let consumers benefit from a surprise in the supply chain. A seven percent rise in inventory will lead to major sales this season...
Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores
Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
The State of U.S. Thrift Shops in 2022
In terms of financial metrics, the popularity of discount thrift stores small and large has been increasing since the advent of COVID-19, while becoming far more expensive to operate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Buy Is In Trouble
Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
Shop the Casper mattress Labor Day 2022 sale for dreamy discounts of up to $600
Casper makes mattresses known for quality and affordability. Shop the brand's Labor Day 2022 sale to save up to $600 on Reviewed-approved sleepers.
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
Food & Wine
We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off
Whether you're heading off to work, school, or a busy day of errands, a cup of coffee certainly makes the morning easier. That's why you don't want to miss the opportunity to snag a high-end espresso machine at an impressive discount: Amazon quietly marked down several luxe models up to 45% off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
From Amazon to Everlane, 60 major Labor Day deals to shop now — starting at $12
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the long weekend brings with it great deals. From home furniture to tech, and even beauty, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.
Former colleagues of late Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal, stunned by his death, remember him: 'The strongest and most resilient person I've met'
One former colleague says Gustavo Arnal, Bed Bath & Beyond's late chief financial officer, exemplified "how to lead people in tough situations."
TikTok parent company buys chain of VIP birth centres in China
The parent company of TikTok is becoming part of a hot new trend, though this one doesn’t involve the video-sharing app’s signature dance challenges and addictive videos.Instead, Chinese firm ByteDance is joining the ranks of fellow tech companies like Amazon and Apple by pushing into the healthcare space, raising questions about health ethics and market consolidation.Through its Xiaohe Health subsidiary, ByteDance spent a reported $1.5bn in August to acquire Amcare Healthcare, a private hospital chain known for offering maternal, women’s and children’s healthcare to the Chinese elite. Its VIP postpartum package, for example, costs more than $30,000 for a...
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Once industry leaders, Sears and JCPenney barely exist at all now. Other major retailers may be following them to the retail graveyard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Labor Day Sales of 2022 You Can Still Shop Now: Save on Furniture, Fashion, Tech and More
Aside from the extra day off work, the best part of Labor Day weekend was by far all the sales from nearly every major retailer. Even though Labor Day is over, shoppers can still score deals on everything from fall fashion essentials and cozy new bedding to home appliances and tech from all of your favorite brands.
The Store Was a Pioneer in Embracing Retail as Theater
From early guerilla marketing and elaborate country promotions to Broadway extravaganzas, Bloomingdale’s has been a pioneer in embracing “retail as theater.” Although commonplace now, the department store was an early adopter of innovative marketing techniques — a strategy that continues today.More from WWDStill Blooming: A Celebration of Bloomingdale's 150th YearRetail as Theater: A Look Back at Bloomingdale's In-Store EventsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With And the man who has been charged with carrying on that legacy is Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Berman joined the company more than 30 years ago, working his...
As Grocers Push Private Labels, Brands Seek Loyalty Online
In the grocery segment, it’s the tug of war for space on the (brick and mortar and virtual) shelves. Operating in an industry notorious for razor-thin margins, grocery firms have a vested interest in private label sales, which typically carry higher profits. And for the grocers themselves, there’s an...
TechCrunch
Bloomingdale’s goes all-in on metaverse with new virtual store
Virtual department stores aren’t a new concept. You might recall eBay doing something similar in 2013, and individual brands more recently. In fact, the concept is something Bloomingdale’s has worked on for a while as it created a more robust relationship with its retailers and customers. The department...
Comments / 0