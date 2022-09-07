ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvo68_0hlVXud500

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
Fox 46 Charlotte

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson, since Harry Truman. Former President Trump […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

6 guns, several drug types found at Lancaster home: Sheriff

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six guns and a variety of drugs were seized after a warrant was executed on a Lancaster home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. A search warrant was executed on a home on Poppy Lane in Lancaster last Friday, deputies said. Lancaster residents Donna Caskey, 48, and Jonathan Roof, […]
LANCASTER, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy