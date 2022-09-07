ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
LoneStar 92

Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?

Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
LoneStar 92

10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight

Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

