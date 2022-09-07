Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO