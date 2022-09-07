Read full article on original website
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Feeling Naughty? Texas is Named Third Most Sinful State and What States Were Worse Than Texas
Texas gets the burden of being the third most sinful state which should make people of all religions shudder. According to Wallet Hub, each of the 50 states has its own vice that makes it not so perfect. For example, New Mexico has the worst drug problem, and of course,...
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you've visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?
Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
