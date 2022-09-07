Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.
Google Flights analyzed five years worth of data to determine the best timeframes for booking flights and getting the cheapest fares.
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
My family of 5 travels a ton on a budget. 6 secrets for finding cheap flights.
We're taking our young children on 22 trips in 2022, so we can't overspend on plane tickets. Luckily, I know how to secure the best airfare deals.
9 Luxury Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
I’m a travel expert – I follow these three tips to save money on flights
A FLIGHT expert has revealed their three tips for saving money on flight bookings, by making the most of the time of year. Summer has almost finished, but winter holiday deals are now available, while airline prices are starting to drop, and are predicted to fall further in autumn, according to Hopper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elliott.org
The ultimate guide to taking a cruise now
When it comes to cruising, everything has changed. Ross Copas should know. He and his wife, Jean, were on a Holland America cruise in 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down. The couple had a front-row seat as the cruise industry battened down the hatches for the pandemic storm that followed.
New Airline Could Create Low-Fare Vacation Competition for U.S. Carriers
Arajet is offering some flights for a round-trip price of $149, compared to major U.S. airlines that are offering similar trips for more than $1,000.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
aarp.org
Travelers to Europe Will Soon Face a New Fee
Next year, travelers to Europe will find an unexpected addition to their trip: an entrance fee. Beginning in November 2023, U.S. visitors to the European Union will be required to pay a seven-euro charge (about $7.13), and must apply for approval before they arrive via a website or app. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What travelers can expect for Labor Day weekend and this fall
Labor Day — the traditional end of the summer — caps off an exceptionally chaotic travel season this year, as staffing shortages, fuel prices and the pandemic worked in concert to make getting from A to B a difficult prospect. But the passage of Labor Day is also expected to mark the start of more stability for the sector.And there is some immediate good news for passengers: The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 9 out of the 10 major airlines guarantee meals and eight guarantee hotel accommodations when an airline's issue causes the delay or cancellation. The department is...
msn.com
Do you really have to check out of a hotel?
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. I can probably count on one hand the times I’ve checked out of a hotel. I usually leave as discreetly and quickly as possible. I’m doubly unlikely to check out if there’s a queue at the front desk. And having never experienced backlash of any kind for skipping the process, it just seems wholly unnecessary, no matter how simple.
3 Apps That Could Make Your Next Hotel Stay Cheaper
Mobile technology is making it easier than ever to save money on travel expenses.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
AdWeek
How Booking.com Breaks Down Barriers for LGBTQ+ Travelers
Whether it’s pressing the reset button or discovering new cultures, travel can be a restorative and inspiring experience. But for many LGBTQ+ travelers, it comes with underlying stresses. Both during the planning stage and on the trip itself, they can feel forced to hide their authentic selves. Traditional booking...
msn.com
Your guide to planning fall travel, from leaf peeping to cheap flights
Labor Day has come and gone. College football just kicked off. The annual cloud of pumpkin spice is upon us. Fall doesn’t technically begin until Sept. 22, but many Americans are already saying goodbye to summer. If you’re not eager to open your sweater drawer and have no use...
Is there a best day to book flights? No, but there are great services for finding cheap airfare
There's a long-standing travel myth that some days are better to book flights than others. While that's not true, there are services that can help you to find cheap airfare. Here are some of our favorites.
Comments / 0