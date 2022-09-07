Read full article on original website
KVIA
2 people shot in Uvalde’s Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas-- In Texas, two people are hospitalized after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening. Police said the shooting stemmed from a physical fight and involved rival gangs. Uvalde police department officials say two victims were air-lifted to San Antonio Memorial hospital following the shooting. The shooting happened...
KVIA
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for response to Uvalde school shooting
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for an independent review of some of its officers who responded to the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde. Two of the five officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the inspector general’s investigation, Texas DPS spokesman Travis Considine told ABC News. None of the officers involved have been identified.
